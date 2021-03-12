Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMMY VIRK Ammy Virk-Sonam Bajwa starrer 'Puaada' in cinemas on April 2

The Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa-starrer Punjabi film Puaada is all set to hit the theatres on April 2, on the occasion of Good Friday. The will be the first Punjabi film to release in cinemas in over a year. Puaada was slated to release last year during summer but could not make it due to the pandemic. The film is a madcap rom-com directed by debutante Rupinder Chahal and produced by Atul Bhalla, Pawan Gill, Anurag Singh, Aman Gill, Balwinder Singh Janjua

"The film is the first one to come to theatres after the pandemic. We were to release last year but couldn't due to the situation, but now we are very excited to see the positive footfalls in theatres as people have been sitting at home for a while. When it comes to watching movies in cinemas, you cannot go wrong with a comedy, which is why we decided to go for a theatrical release for our film and hope audiences get their fill of good quality big screen entertainment!" producers Pawan Gill and Atul Bhalla said in a statement.

Making the announcement, Indian film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted, "AMMY VIRK - SONAM BAJWA: PUNJABI FILM NEW RELEASE DATE... #Puaada - the #Punjabi film starring #AmmyVirk and #SonamBajwa - to release on 2 April 2021... Trailer drops tomorrow [13 March 2021]... Directed by Rupinder Chahal."

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ammy wrote, "Jado pyaar ch #Puaada pe jaave, fer sab jaayaz hai!! In cinemas this Good Friday, 2nd April 2021!! Trailer out tomorrow."

Apart from this, Ammy Virk will be seen playing the role of Balwinder Singh Sandhu in Ranveer Singh starrer, 83. The cricketer was one of the best medium pace bowlers who could leave the batsmen surprised through his spinning. The Punjabi sensation will be making his Bollywood debut through Kabir Khan directorial film which is based on the victory of Kapil Dev's team India during World Cup 1983.

Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote, "*Cue track* It’s the SWINGIN’ SARDARJI !!! Presenting @AmmyVirk AMMY VIRK as BALVINDER SINGH SANDHU!!! PS-this one is special to me as our Dil Da Raja Amrinder portrays the role of our beloved coach SANDHU SIR because of whom we have all become better cricketers. What an honour to be coached for the film by the World Cup Winner Himself #LoveYouSandhuSir PPS- both are real characters, On and Off screen."