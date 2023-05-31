Wednesday, May 31, 2023
     
Allu Arjun makes confession about his first girlfriend in video| Watch

Allu Arjun opened up about his first girlfriend on Telugu Indian Idol 2. The video of the same is going viral.

Published on: May 31, 2023 21:59 IST
Actor Allu Arjun is happily married to Sneha Reddy since 2011 and has two children from the marriage son Allu Ayaan and a daughter Allu Arha. But, before marrying Sneha, the Pushpa 2 star revealed he dated someone. The actor made the surprising reveal when he made his way to the Indian Idol Telugu season 2 finale episode. 

In the video, shared by the show on Instagram, Allu Arjun was seen enjoying the performance of a contestant named Sruthi Nanduri from New Jersey. After the performance came to an end, Allu Arjun revealed that he not only liked her performance, but her name brought back certain memories. Opening up about it, Allu Arjun confessed that the contestant shares her name with his first girlfriend. “I like your name because it is also the name of my first girlfriend," he said. The reveal was welcomed with cheers before Geeta Madhuri teased him about it. 

Meanwhile, on the work front for Allu Arjun, the actor will be seen in Pushpa 2. The film is one of the most anticipated sequels. The movie will bring back Allu Arjun as Pushparaj and Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli. The film also stars Fahadh Faasil and is rumored to star Sai Pallavi. While fans are hoping that the film releases this year, it is reported that the film is eyeing a 2024 release date.

For the unversed, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa 2: The Rule team had reportedly met with a road accident recently. The team was travelling in a bus when it collided with another bus at Narketpally, Nalgonda district, Telangana. The bus was returning to Hyderabad from Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district after completing the schedule of Pushpa 2. The RTC bus driver had stopped the vehicle on the roadside due to a technical fault. The driver of the bus carrying the artists did not notice the RTC bus and rammed into it.

