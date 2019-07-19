Kadaram Kondan first reviews: Actor Chiyaan Vikram impresses with power-packed action drama

Kadaram Kondan first reviews: South India actor Chiyaan Vikram has made a dashing appearance on the big screen with his just-released film Kadaram Kondan. Also starring Akshara Haasan, Abi Haasan and Lena, the film is a mystery-thriller which has been making the fans excited ever since its trailer hit the big screen. Not just the power-packed action in the film but actor Chiyaan Vikram has also left the fans intrigued as it is said that Kadaram Kondam is expected to be his long-overdue blockbuster.

Directed by Rajesh M Selva, Kadaram Kondan has been earning good responses from the viewers on social media. Fans have not just praised the film but are also appreciating Chiyyan’s performance. The film is undoubtedly the much-needed blockbuster in the actor’s career as his last films like Saamya Square and Iru Mugan have been either flops or mediocre at the box office.

While critics have already praised the film, here’s what Twitterati is tweeting about Kadaram Kondam-

#Kadaramkondan - 3.5/5



One of the finest action thriller by Rajesh. #Chiyaan steals the show completely.



BGM is one of the biggest plus.



Worth your bucks. Go for it. — KollyBuzz (@KollyGala) July 18, 2019

#KadaramKondan 1st Half: Racy.. Riveting.. #ChiyaanVikram subtle Mass..



The story happens in a day.. Nicely setup for an explosive 2nd half.. @GhibranOfficial BGM Thaaru Maaru..



Going good so far.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 19, 2019

#KadaramKondan 1st half is like roller coaster ride.. Stunts & bgm were amazing.. Chiyan is the pulsating.. If 2nd half carries the moment like this.. Then it will be massive comeback for Vikram.. @RajeshMSelva nails in direction department — Dumeel Dravidian (@Shan05804680) July 18, 2019

#KadaramKondan Theatre erupted for this scene.. Stunts & visuals on par with Hollywood standards.. Much awaited moment for chiyaan fans.. It will biggest blockbuster of this year next to #Viswasam & #Kanchana3 pic.twitter.com/7SMwoZjQNj — Dumeel Dravidian (@Shan05804680) July 18, 2019

#KadaramKondan Done with the 2nd half.. Without thinking just book the tickets buddies. Perfect entertainer from chiyan this time.. Pre climax twist will stun you like hell.. WINNER.. 4/5 — Dumeel Dravidian (@Shan05804680) July 18, 2019

#KadaramKondan - The Complete & a Well made action movie. 👌🏻Thoroughly engaging...



For the Stunts, Vikram’s looks & The Music. WORTH it !! @GhibranOfficial’s owns this movie completely🎶🎶🔥🔥 — Balaji Duraisamy (@balajidtweets) July 18, 2019

Stunts - Just exceptional. Easily the career best performance for @aksharahaasan1 so far. And Mr. Chiyaan - Truly hollywood standards. Second half fightellam mass panni irukaapdi. Classy is the word ! #KadaramKondan — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) July 19, 2019

#KadaramKondan - Interval. Engaging till now. #Vickram looks sharp in every gram. @GhibranOfficial - All the way till now... 🔥🔥🔥🎶🎶👌🏻👌🏻👂 — Balaji Duraisamy (@balajidtweets) July 18, 2019

Watch Kadaram Kondam trailer here-

