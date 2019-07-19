Kadaram Kondan first reviews: Actor Chiyaan Vikram impresses with power-packed action drama

Friday, July 19, 2019
     
Kadaram Kondan first reviews: South India actor Chiyaan Vikram has made a dashing appearance on the big screen with his just-released film Kadaram Kondan. Check out the first reviews here.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 19, 2019 13:15 IST
Kadaram Kondan first reviews: South India actor Chiyaan Vikram has made a dashing appearance on the big screen with his just-released film Kadaram Kondan. Also starring Akshara Haasan, Abi Haasan and Lena, the film is a mystery-thriller which has been making the fans excited ever since its trailer hit the big screen. Not just the power-packed action in the film but actor Chiyaan Vikram has also left the fans intrigued as it is said that Kadaram Kondam is expected to be his long-overdue blockbuster. 

Directed by Rajesh M Selva, Kadaram Kondan has been earning good responses from the viewers on social media. Fans have not just praised the film but are also appreciating Chiyyan’s performance. The film is undoubtedly the much-needed blockbuster in the actor’s career as his last films like Saamya Square and Iru Mugan have been either flops or mediocre at the box office.

While critics have already praised the film, here’s what Twitterati is tweeting about Kadaram Kondam-

Watch Kadaram Kondam trailer here-

