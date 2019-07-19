Image Source : TWITTER Saaho new release date announced: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor's film averts clash with Mission Mangal, Batla House

After the magma opus Baahubali, Prabhas is all set to return to the big screens with Saaho. The film, also starring Shraddha Kapoor, was set to release this Independence Day on August 15. However, the makers have now announced a new release date. Prabhas's fans will have to wait a little longer to see the South sensation on the big screens as Sahoo is now releasing on August 30.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed that the release of Saaho has been pushed 15 days ahead on August 15. However, a source told news agency PTI that overcrowding at the box office is not the reason to postpone the release, instead the 'VFX is taking longer' than the makers had expected. "The release date of Saaho will be pushed ahead because some work is still left on the film and the VFX is taking a longer time," a source told PTI on Thursday.

A spokesperson to the producers added, "We want to bring the best to the audience. For bringing finesse to the action sequences we need some more time. Although we are shifting the date from independence day but we want to stick to the month of Independence and patriotism with Saaho. We are dedicated to bringing the biggest movie on the largest scale."

Prabhas commands a huge fan following across the country and his film Saaho will register record openings at the box office. Also, Saaho would have faced stiff competition at the box office if it released on August 15 as Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal and John Abraham's Batla House are scheduled to release on Independence Day.

Calculating these risks, it looks like the makers have finalized August 30 as the new release date as it gives the film a breathing space in theatres.

Saaho, produced by UV Creations, is said to be made on a lavish budget of nearly Rs 300 crore. Recently, it was reported that the makers had shelled out a whopping Rs 70 crore for an 8-minute fight sequence which was shot in and around Abu Dhabi.

