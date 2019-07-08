Image Source : INSTAGRAM Saaho: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s chemistry in Psycho Saiyaan is sizzling

Saaho happens to be one of the most awaited films of the year. After the huge success of SS Rajamouli directorial Baahubali 2, south superstar Prabhas is coming back with a bang in the action film opposite Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor. The first ever song of the film ‘Psycho Saiyaan’ has finally been released by the makers in four languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Last week, the teaser of the song along with the poster was released that left the fans wanting for more. Well now, the announcement of the release of the song has finally been made on Twitter with a caption, “The party anthem of the year is here!” Stree actress can be seen dancing wearing a shimmering LBD while the actor wore an all-black outfit.

Have a look:

If you go by the title and the lyrics, they are definitely not meaningful. However, the beats, the auto-tuning as well as the dance moves are a hit. The chemistry of both the actors is sizzling as they spread fire on the dance floor through their sexy moves. It has been sung by Sachet Tandon, and Dhvani Bhanushali, while the lyrics have been penned down by Tanishk Bagchi and Sreejo.

The film has been produced under the banners of UV Creations with a huge budget of over Rs 250 crore. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Mandira Bedi and Mahesh Manjrekar in pivotal roles. It is written and directed by Sujeeth and is all set to release worldwide on August 15.

