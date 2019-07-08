Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao are high on 'THE WAKHRA' song

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's pair will be next seen in Judgementall Hai Kya, which is set to release on July 26, 2019. The movie revolves around the crazy murder mystery and both Kangana and Rajkummar will be seen in their most unusual styles in the movie. Recently, The Wakhra Song from the movie has got released and we can't stop thumping on its beats. The song Wakhra Swag was originally featured Badshah and ruled the Punjabi playlist. The latest remake of the Wakhra song is equally groovy and happening.

The song is aptly dosed by the beats which make it the latest party anthem. Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao are seen experimenting with their looks and moves in the song. Kangana carries away the song with her killer attitude, however, Rajkummar's 'Swag' make him stand apart from the rest. The Wakhra song is indeed the peppy party anthem

Listen to the Wakhra Song

If you haven't watched the trailer of Judgementall Hai Kya yet, now is the time:

Judgementall Hai Kya was initially named as Mental Hai Kya. The movie is produced by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Prakash Kovelamudi. Besides Judgmentall Hai Kya, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Panga which is scheduled to release in the year 2020.

For more updates from Kangana and Rajkummar's Judgmentall Hai Kya, click here

Also read: Heated argument between journalists at Judgemental Hain Kya song launch event - Video inside

Latest Bollywood Updates| Celeb Photos