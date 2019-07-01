Shraddha Kapoor shares an emotional post as she wraps up shooting of Saaho featuring Prabhas

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor who was last seen in Stree will next be seen opposite superstar Prabhas in the upcoming film Saaho. The film which happens to be one of the most awaited movies of the recent times is done with the shooting. Ever since the announcement of the film, the fans have been eagerly waiting for its release. This is the reason why the actress shared a heart-warming post on her social media, announcing the same.

She posted a wrap up picture on her Instagram story and captioned it as, “So we wrapped my bit on Saaho & its been 1 incredible journey. This is my core team on the film -Hair, make-up, wardrobe & spot. Missing from the photo are @leepakshiellawadi (costume) & Atul (security). Each member is too special & there is only too much love for them. Also, I’m very grateful that they are as lame as I am sometimes & also have the ability to crack really bad jokes and pass retarded statements. For that mostly, I am extremely lucky to know them. Thank you for the mutual stare-offs, looking at the wall punishments, getting immense joy when the other drops something, trips, mispronounces something etc. Abs dabs jabs for life.”

The actress is quite active on the social media where she keep on sharing pictures from the shooting for her fans. Previously too, she shared a picture in which she was looking sat the mirror. She captioned the picture as, "Up above the world so high #SAAHO #EuropeSched @shraddha.naik."

Shraddha will be seen playing the role of a cop in the movie. This will be the first time when her fans will watch her in such a fierce avatar. Talking about her role, the actress in an interview with DNA said, "I am super-excited to play the role of a cop for the first time. It’s such a privilege. The police do so much for the country, it’s an honour for me to represent them."

She continued, "But, definitely, essaying a police officer is a special one because you are representing such an integral part of the security force of our country. It feels awesome to be playing one."

The actress is back to India and has started shooting for Remo D' Souza’s film Street Dancer, opposite actor Varun Dhawan.

