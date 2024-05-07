Sabyasachi Mukherjee creates history, graces Met Gala 2024 red carpet in duster coat and jewels

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE/INSTAGRAM Sabyasachi Mukherjee graces the Met Gala 2024 red carpet.

There is no doubt that the Met Gala is one of the most highly anticipated events in the fashion industry, and this year's edition was no exception. However, what made the event even more special was the presence of renowned Indian designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Known for his exquisite designs and use of traditional Indian textiles, Sabyasachi has become a global sensation, dressing celebrities and royalty alike. And now, he has made history by becoming the first Indian designer to grace the Met Gala red carpet.

The Met Gala, also known as the Met Ball, is an annual fundraising event for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City. It is widely regarded as one of the most exclusive events in the fashion world, with a guest list that includes A-list celebrities, fashion icons, and industry insiders. This year's theme was "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

And as per the theme who better to represent India's contribution to fashion than Sabyasachi Mukherjee?

The designer arrived at the Met Gala red carpet wearing a stunning black duster coat adorned with intricate embroidery and jewels. The embroidered duster coat was paired with matching high jewellery, beige-hued trousers, and a crisp white shirt adding a touch of traditional Indian elegance to his outfit.

Sabyasachi's appearance at the Met Gala not only showcased his incredible design skills but also brought attention to the rich cultural heritage of India. The duster coat and the jewellery were a perfect fusion of East meets West, representing the designer's unique aesthetic.

The designer has shared several pictures of him from the Met Gala 2024 event. While sharing the pictures, he wrote, "As the galloping horde of mechanisation, modernisation and uniformity marches ever closer, it is a craft, that embodiment of human touch, tradition and diversity, that will protect culture from the passage of time."

Moreover, Sabyasachi's presence at the event was a significant milestone for Indian fashion as it marked its recognition on an international platform. It also showcased the growing influence and relevance of Indian designers in the global fashion scene.

The Met Gala 2024 will undoubtedly go down in history as the year Sabyasachi Mukherjee made his debut on the red carpet. And it was not just his attire that caught everyone's attention, but also his message behind it.

