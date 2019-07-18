Image Source : INSTAGRAM Simi Chahal looks gorgeous in her Yellow off-shoulder maxi dress, shares pictures

Punjabi actress Simi Chahal took to her Instagram account to share some of her latest pictures. She wore a lovely Yellow colour off-shoulder Maxi-dress. She is one of the most famous social media celebrity who often keeps posting her pictures. Each of her pictures receives many hits and instant likes. She shared a picture which she captioned as, " Oh! btw, got my hair coloured for the FIRST TIME in Life for @chalmeraputt Yes!!! it was Fun#JustSaying

P.S. thank youuuuu @ritu_mua

Also, MissYou"

She is one of the popular faces of Pollywood.

Simi Chahal is seen in Yellow off-shoulder Maxi dress, wearing pink-tinted shades. She is complementing her look with light wavy hair. Check pictures!

Click Here for latest Bollywood News and Celebrity Updates

Click Here for Latest Gossips