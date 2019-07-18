Friday, July 19, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Regional Cinema News
  5. Simi Chahal looks gorgeous in her Yellow off-shoulder maxi dress, shares pictures

Simi Chahal looks gorgeous in her Yellow off-shoulder maxi dress, shares pictures

Punjabi actress Simi Chahal took to her Instagram account to share her latest pictures. She wore a beautiful yellow colour Maxi dress and looks absolutely stunning.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 18, 2019 23:58 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Simi Chahal looks gorgeous in her Yellow off-shoulder maxi dress, shares pictures

Punjabi actress Simi Chahal took to her Instagram account to share some of her latest pictures. She wore a lovely Yellow colour off-shoulder Maxi-dress. She is one of the most famous social media celebrity who often keeps posting her pictures. Each of her pictures receives many hits and instant likes. She shared a picture which she captioned as, " Oh! btw, got my hair coloured for the FIRST TIME in Life for @chalmeraputt Yes!!! it was Fun#JustSaying 

P.S. thank youuuuu @ritu_mua
Also, MissYou" 

She is one of the popular faces of Pollywood.

View this post on Instagram

⚡️

A post shared by 👽Simi Chahal (@simichahal9) on

Simi Chahal is seen in Yellow off-shoulder Maxi dress, wearing pink-tinted shades. She is complementing her look with light wavy hair. Check pictures!

View this post on Instagram

⚡️

A post shared by 👽Simi Chahal (@simichahal9) on

Click Here for latest Bollywood News and Celebrity Updates

Click Here for Latest Gossips

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryBhumi Pednekar birthday: Taapsee Pannu calls her ‘Chota packet bada bomb', Ayushmann Khurrana shares picture Next StoryDhak-e-Dhunuchi: A unique thriller based in Bihar and Bengal  