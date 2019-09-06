Fans think Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu is inspiration for recent hike in traffic violation fines

Friday, September 06, 2019
     
Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu opened with great reviews from the critics and audience alike. The film even became one of the highest-grossing movies and biggest hits of 2018

September 06, 2019
There are many times when real-life situations inspire the cinema and movies are made on them. But this time, many Telegu fans believe that their favorite superstar Mahesh Babu’s film Bharat Ane Nenu is the inspiration behind the recent hike in traffic violation fines. Last year, Telegu superstar Mahesh Babu featured in a film called Bharat Ane Nenu in which he played the role of a young, idealistic chief minister who raises the fine for the citizens who violate the traffic rules. The film shows that people become much aware of traffic rules and follow them as soon as the regulations are imposed. 

Well, there is definitely an uncanny similarity between the real and reel life situation when it comes to Bharat Ane Nenu. As soon as the new traffic rules violation penalties surfaced the internet, fans have been coming up with the most hilarious memes and jokes. Just when they realized that Mahesh Babu’s film could have been the inspiration behind the act, Telegu fans shared many posts comparing the dialogues from the film. Check out the posts here-

For the unversed, Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, which has been passed in August, states that anyone found guilty of breaking the traffic signal or using mobile phones while driving will be charged with a fine of up to Rs 5000. Also, if anyone is found guilty of not wearing a helmet or a seatbelt with driving can be fined with up to Rs 1000.

On the related note, Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu opened with great reviews from the critics and audience alike. The film even became one of the highest-grossing movies and biggest hits of 2018. It also starred Kiara Advani opposite Mahesh Babu and Prakash Raj as the villain.

 

