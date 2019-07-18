Dhak-e-Dhunuchi: A unique thriller based in Bihar and Bengal

Dhak-e-Dhunuchi

Dhak-e-Dhunuchi is a thriller film set in Bihar and Bengal. It is a unique combination of two stories and cities. At one hand where sculptors are busy making idols of Goddess Durga, on the other hand, an honest cop is getting confused day-by-day while solving an important case. The film also gives an important message to society. Dhak-e-Dhunuchi has been made on a shoe-string budget.

It is being hoped that the film will prove to be a milestone in the film industry in Bihar. While the film has been written and directed by Veena Chainpuri, who has already directed several international short films like Bathtub and Nine. She also bagged Best Director Award at Koshi Film Mahotsav for Nine.

The lead hero of the film is Vineet Singh while there are two female leads-Ruby Khatoon and Ziya Ganguly. Saharsh Shubham, Anoop Kumar, Ranjit Raj, Amar Sharma, Vikrant Chauhan, Nihaal Dutta, Sushil Dev will also be seen in important roles. Gunjan Singh Rajput is the antagonist in Dhak-e-Dhunuchi. While the music of the film has been composed by Suvayu Bhattacharya, cinematography has been done by Azaz Hussain. The main highlight of the movie is its four beautiful songs based on different 'raagas'. The lyrics have been penned by Niraj Kumar and Prachi Mathur.

Dhak-e-Dhunchi has been shot extensively in Kolkata, Deoghar, Jahanabad, Digha and Patna.