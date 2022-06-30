Watch 'Major' on Netflix: Date, Time, OTT Premiere, Who can watch Adivi Sesh's film

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Watch Adivi Sesh starrer 'Major' on Netflix

Watch 'Major' on Netflix: After a successful run in theatres and the box office, the inspirational journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan is set to have its OTT premiere. The film will stream on Netflix from 3rd July 2022 and will be accessible to fans around the world. Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, Major is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, and stars Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles.

Major on Netflix: Date and Time

The Adivi Sesh's film 'Major' is set to premiere on Netflix on July 3. It will be available to watch online in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.

Adivi Sesh on Major's OTT premiere-

Sharing his excitement about the film releasing on Netflix, actor-writer Adivi Sesh says, "We have received a lot of love for ‘Major’ in cinemas and our hope is to now make our labour of love available to everyone across the globe. Its premiere on Netflix will ensure that audiences not only in India, but also across 190+ countries, will continue to love Major and the inspiring journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan will continue touching the heart of everyone."

Major Box Office Report

Released on June 3, Major had a successful stint at the box office. The film earned more than Rs 50 crore in less than a week and won hearts with powerful performances. It crossed Rs 60 crore box office collection worldwide soon after.

Major team comprising of Adivi Sesh, producer Sharath Chandra and the film's Hindi lyricist Ritesh Rajwada also met the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath who was all praise for the film. Sesh expressed his excitement on social media. He shared pictures from the time with his fans. Sesh and the film's crew met Adityanath with Sandeep Unnikrishnan's parents. The actor was gifted a shawl and silver coin by the UP CM.

"Memorable moment to meet the Honourable Chief Minister of UP Shri #YogiAdityanath along with the team and Uncle & Amma, parents of #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan Was so amazing to hear commendations of #MajorTheFilm and to be gifted with a shawl and silver Coin A real Honor. He saw ten minutes of the film and has promised to help us spread the legacy of #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan to the youth of Uttar Pradesh. My thanks to the Honourable @myogi_adityanath ji for his Encouraging words and the respect he gave us (sic)," said Sesh.

