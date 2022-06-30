Pakistani actors support Alia Bhatt after she criticised post on her pregnancy: 'Women don't need...

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL HANDLE Zara Noor Abbas, Alia Bhatt and Durefishan Saleem

Mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt responded to a news report that claimed that she will delay her upcoming film Heart of Stone due to her pregnancy. Shutting down such rumours, Alia penned a note on Instagram where she reassured everyone that her work will not be delayed due to her pregnancy. The report hinted that her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor might be traveling to the UK to 'bring his wife home.' Soon, Alia strongly reacted to reports and criticised it for being 'archaic.' Post this, many of her fans, friends and celebrities came in support of the actress, including Pakistani stars Zara Noor Abbas and Durefishan Saleem.

Zara Noor Abbas's Instagram Post

Sharing Alia Bhatt’s Instagram Stories, where she revealed that she was shooting and her work will not be sidelined due to her pregnancy, Zara and Durefishan said women do not need to prove their motherhood. Zara wrote, "I thought only Pakistan thinks like this, especially when brands wanted to drop me, when they got know I was expecting. Becoming pregnant and being an actress makes the society feel you are not good for work anymore."

"Well, guess what, women are good enough for everything and anything and it's time the dictators realise so. We don't have to prove our motherhood and craft to any patriarchy," Zara added.

Durefishan Saleem's Post

Durefishan reacted to Alia's comment, and said people should 'stop telling women' what to do. "We can get married/make babies and still be kick*** fab. Marriage is a part of life, not a halt. Stop telling women that their career goals don't align well with that," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Alia Bhatt's reaction

The actress, who announced her pregnancy news on Monday, June 27, has reacted strongly to reports that her Hollywood debut, with the Netflix feature film Heart of Stone opposite Gal Gadot, has been delayed due to her pregnancy. She said that she was shooting while pregnant and though the news is amazing for the family, her work will not be sidelined. The reports also said that Alia will be 'picked up' by her Ranbir from UK where she is shooting.

"Meanwhile we live in some people's heads we also live in some patriarchal world. Nothing has got delayed, No one needs to pick anyone up. I am a woman, not a parcel. I do not need to rest at all but good to know you'll have a doctor's certification. This is 2002. Can we please get out of this archaic way of thinking. Now if you would excuse me, my shot is ready," Alia Bhatt wrote.

For the unversed, Alia and Ranbir met on the sets of 'Brahmastra' in 2018 and fell in love. The two got married on April 14.