Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/MANISHMALHOTRA Mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt's pregnancy glow is unmissable as she poses with Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra in London

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor bought tears into the eyes of their fans after the announcement of their first pregnancy. Not just fans but even fellow celebrities could not stop themselves from pouring in blessings for their new beginning. The actress announced the good news by sharing an adorable picture from their hospital visit. Well, now it seems that the mother-to-be is having a fun time with her friends from the industry aka Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra. Yes, that's true! We've got our hands on a picture of the trio posing for the camera in London where the actress is currently shooting for her Hollywood film, Heart of Stone. Alia, in the photos, could be seen wearing a white shirt with black sunglasses but what caught everyone's attention was the pregnancy glow which was evident in the clicks shared by the celebrity fashion designer.

Not just with Alia but the designer even shared pictures with a number of stars with whom he shared a close bond. Taking to his Instagram story, Manish posted a picture in which he could be seen chilling with his gang of ladies including-- producer Gauri Khan, actress-author Twinkle Khanna, and designer Nandita Mahtani in London. Alongside the same, he wrote, "With the beauties," and heart and star-eye emojis.

If you think that's enough, then you are probably wrong! Malhotra went on to spend some time with philanthropist-businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. Sharing a glimpse with them, he wrote, "The best girls," with heart emojis.

Image Source : INSTA Manish Malhotra's Instagram picture with Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar

Image Source : INSTA Manish Malhotra's Instagram picture with the Bollywood ladies

Image Source : INSTA Manish Malhotra's Instagram picture with Bebo and Natasha

Coming back to Alia, she was even seen getting clicked with some of her fans in London. See the pics here:

Alia took to Instagram on Monday morning to share the good news with her fans and friend. She shared a picture, where the actress is seen getting her sonography done while her husband Ranbir is seen looking at the baby on the screen. She captioned the image: "Our baby. Coming soon."

Alia and Ranbir met on the sets of 'Brahmastra' in 2018 and fell in love. The two got married in April 14.

