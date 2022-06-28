Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/LILLYSINGH Diljit Dosanjh falls at the feet of YouTuber Lilly Singh's mom at Toronto concert

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh recently hosted celebrity influencer and YouTuber Lilly Singh and her mother - Malwinder Singh at the Toronto concert of his 'Born To Shine World Tour'. Lilly later took to her social media to share the pictures from backstage where Diljit can be seen falling at Malwinder's feet for blessings as the three share a hearty laugh in pictures.

Lilly, who was wearing a t-shirt printed with Diljit's face, shared another picture in which the singer had his head bowed down and his hands on her mom's feet. Lilly's mom patted Diljit's back as she gave him her blessings. Captioning the set of pictures, the YouTuber shared how meeting Diljit used to be one of the goals on her vision board in her childhood.

She wrote: "Anything for my mama (red heart emoji) shoutouts to the homie @diljitdosanjh for hosting my entire aunty squad at his show last night. As soon as Diljit came off stage and saw my mom and me, he dropped down for a blessing and my mom was a SIGHT TO SEE."

She added in the caption: "These moments and memories are what make the immense hustle worth it. Believe in yourselves!! I went home after the concert to sleep in my childhood bedroom and before I fell asleep, I looked up at my old vision board and smiled (and cried) at the picture of Diljit." She also added the hashtag #adaughterdidthat.

He shared another video in which he could be seen talking about how well Lily has been doing. Alongside, he wrote, "Jo v Tusi SOCHDA an Es World Ch Oh Tusi Achieve Kar Sakde an.. @lilly Te Sanu Maan Hai..Dream World Ch Aeye An Tan Har Rang Maan Lao.. Fer Journey Tan APNE Andar Di Hee Aa Baut Pyar Te SATKAAR Parmatma Tuadha Har SUPNA Poora KAREY."

Meanwhile, Diljit has been currently traveling on his world tours. He recently received praises when during his performance, he paid tribute to the late Sidhu Moose Wala, late kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Sandhu and Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu.

For those unaware, Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others. Delhi Police have arrested three persons, including two main shooters involved in his killing.

Kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Sandhu alias Sandeep Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants during a tournament in Punjab's Jalandhar district in March 2022, while Deep Sidhu died in a car accident in February this year.