Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj releases on OTT: Where & When to Watch, Time, HD Download Online, Box Office

Watch Samrat Prithviraj online on Prime Video: Amazon Prime Video today announced the exclusive streaming premiere of Akshay Kumar's historical action-drama film. The film will be available for the fans to watch online starting July 1, 2022, in Hindi along with Tamil, and Telugu language dubs. Directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films, the film features an ensemble cast also including Manushi Chillar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana, and Sakshi Tanwar. The film is an inspiring and entertaining saga of one of the greatest kings and fearless warriors in Indian history — Prithviraj Chauhan of the Chahamana dynasty. The Bollywood superstar is seen playing the titular role in this historical action drama, which is based on the epic poem ‘Prithviraj Raso’, written by poet Chand Vardai. Just in case, you are still excited to know about where, when to watch the film online and how to download Samrat Prithviraj in HD, have a look at this information here:

Who is the director of Samrat Prithviraj?

Chandra Prakash Dwivedi

Who are the producers of Samrat Prithviraj?

Aditya Chopra, Bharat Rawail, Sanjay Shivalkar, Amit Tomar

What is the star cast of Samrat Prithviraj?

Akshay Kumar as Prithviraj Chauhan

Sanjay Dutt as Kaka Kanha

Manushi Chhillar as Sanyogita

Manav Vij as Mohammed Ghori

Ashutosh Rana as Jayachandra

Sonu Sood as Chand Vardai

Manoj Joshi as Saudagar

Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni as Ragini

Rajendra Gupta as Thakur Baba

Lalit Tiwari as Aarnoraja

Sahidur Rahaman as Qutubuddin Aibak

Palvi Jaswal as Bhairavi

Arun Bali as Nana

Abhishek Krishnan as Paavas

Kranti Prakash Jha as Hada Hammir

Shivraj Walvekar as Jaichand's Main Samant

Kamaljeet Rana as Baluk Rai

Where to watch Samrat Prithviraj?

Following Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Samrat Prithviraj is the third film to be premiered on Prime Video from the licensing deal with Yash Raj Films (YRF). “In my career spanning three decades, I have never played such a huge historic role,” said Akshay Kumar, "I feel honoured to be able to essay the role of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan on screen. I'm excited to bring this epic saga to every household now with Amazon Prime Video from July 1 and I’m glad that through this medium the inspiring story of a great Indian warrior and a mighty king, Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, will reach across the globe.”

When can you watch Samrat Prithviraj online?

You can watch Samrat Prithviraj on Prime Video from July 1.

How to HD download Samrat Prithviraj?

You can download Samrat Prithviraj to watch offline if you have paid subscriptions to Prime Video

In Yash Raj Films' first historical movie, which was released in theatres in the country on June 3, Akshay essays the role of the 12th-century legendary warrior who fought valiantly to protect India from the merciless invader Muhammad Ghori. Former Miss World has made her acting debut with the film, which is helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Manushi portrays the role of Princess Sanyogita. Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood are also part of the historical film. The film has been declared tax free in several states.