Image Source : TWITTER/TARANADARSH Jug Jugg Jeeyo Box Office Day 5: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu & Anil Kapoor's film remains steady

Jug Jugg Jeeyo Box Office Collection Day 5: Helmed by Raj Mehta, the family entertainer ever since its Friday release has been entertaining the fans. Not only this but it has received an amazing response from the critics which is why the theatres are going houseful even on weekdays. After its first weekend, the comedy-drama managed to rake in Rs 36.93 crore. The film earned Rs 9.28 crore on day one, Rs 12.55 crore on day two, and followed it up with Rs 15.10 crore on day three. On its first Monday as well, the collections remained impressive as it collected 4.82 crore. Even if the film goes on a pace like this, then also there will be no harm. On Tuesday as well, the collections hardly dropped and it is being expected that now the total figure will stand somewhere near 44 crore nett.

According to BoxOfficeIndia, "Jugjugg Jeeyo held well on Tuesday as it hardly showed a drop with collections set to be similar to Monday at around 4.25-4.50 crore nett. The Monday collections had shown a better trend at places so there was a chance that the film could hold well on one of the weekdays and the film has done that on the Tuesday itself.

There was a little upturn in some of the multiplexes of Maharashtra compared to Monday and the drop generally came from the higher-end properties. The hold on Tuesday takes the film to a decent 44 crore nett after five days and it is trending pretty well over the weekdays so far."

Taran Adarsh shared the day 4 collections of the film on Tuesday on Twitter. He wrote, "#JugJuggJeeyo remains steady at national multiplexes, which is driving its biz... #Delhi - #NCR remain key contributors... Decline on Mon [vis-à-vis Fri]: 48.06%... Fri 9.28 cr, Sat 12.55 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 4.82 cr. Total: ₹ 41.75 cr. #India biz."

The film's cast has been actively sharing the collections on their respective social media handles and thanking the audience for their love and support. Sailing in the same boat, Varun recently shared a post and wrote, "Gathering the love and blessings from across the WORLD! #JugJuggJeeyo and this parivaar is here to make you laugh, cry, dance and sing with them - in cinemas now!!"

Billed as a progressive take on modern-day relationships, "Jugjugg Jeeyo" follows a family on the cusp of two divorces. It is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions.

The film apart form the above-mentioned actors also featured Maniesh Paul. Varun Sood has a cameo appearance in the film, while social media influencer Prajakta Koli has marked her Bollywood debut with it.

