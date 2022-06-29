Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SABAAZAD/DEEPIKA/HRITHIKROSHAN Hrithik Roshan expresses love for food in Insta video; catches attention of girlfriend Saba Azad & Deepika

Hrithik Roshan is an avid social media user who keeps on surprising his fans with his pictures and videos. Yet again, he did the same when he took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video with fans, expressing his love for food. Taking to the application, the 'Super 30' actor shared a video featuring his team members and their travel memories. In the video, Hrithik and his buddies were seen sitting around a table full, enjoying and flaunting their tempting food with the 'Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein' song playing in the background. On the table, there could be seen several burgers, cups of coffee and different food items. Well, not just his followers but many celebs commented on his post. However, what caught everyone's attention was how his girlfriend Saba Azad reacted to the same.

The 48-year-old actor captioned the video and wrote, "Found myself a team who loves food as much as I do...Foodies assemble!". As soon as he shared the same, it received much appreciation from everyone. However, what caught everyone's attention was the comment of the actor's girlfriend and actress Saba Azad.

The actor's ladylove commented, "Hahahahahaha there’s that “ok can we eat already” face (red heart emojis).” Not just her but even Hrithik's War co-star Deepika Padukone also took to the comments section and wrote, "Hey! Wait for me! (raising hands emoji)."

Have a look at the comments section here:

Image Source : INSTA Saba Azad's reaction to Hrithik Roshan's Instagram video

Image Source : INSTA Deepika Padukone's reaction to Hrithik Roshan's Instagram video

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik is currently for the release of 'Vikram Vedha which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte and is slated to release on September 30. 'Vikram Vedha' is the official Bollywood remake of the Tamil neo-noir action thriller 'Vikram Vedha' starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

Apart from this, he will also be seen sharing the screen with Deepika Padukone for the first time in Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' along with the much-awaited 'Krrish 4'.