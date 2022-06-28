Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK/PUNITTIWARI Panchayat's Pradhan Ji aka Raghubir Yadav plays music in lauki saxophone; netizens call it 'Fulera ka BitCoin'

Veteran actor Raghubir Yadav received many praises for his role in Panchayat season 2. The comedy series that was released in the month of May also featured actors Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. Not just because of its unique storyline but also the hilarious scenes and dialogues helped it make a place in the hearts of the audience. Not only this but many of its scenes were converted into funny memes by the netizens. One among those was the scene revolving around vegetable lauki. Well, now it seems that the lauki has returned once again! The 72-year-old actor who was seen playing the role of Pradhan ji in the show showed another skillset when he shared a video of himself playing music in what seemed like a saxophone made from the bottle guard. Yes, that's true!

There were two videos of the actor that were shared online by himself and also by actor Punit Tiwari. The two of them have now gone viral on the internet. In the same, Raghubir who happens to be a multi-talented personality is seen playing the unusual instrument on the occasion of his birthday celebration.

In the caption of his Instagram video, Yadav wrote, "Made a new Musical Instrument on my Bday -Low-key," while Punit captioned the same as, "Lauki is now a musical instrument...."

The post has now garnered over 7,600 likes and has received much appreciation from netizens. Interestingly, it can be seen how Yadav modified the vegetable by molding it with a pipe which is used to play by one’s mouth. There are holes punched within the hollowed-out vegetable which might be then managed by a person's fingers.

Speaking about the second season of the show, it took the narrative of the first part forward and dug deeper into the life in the village of Phulera and the new challenges it brings for Abhishek, the engineer turned Panchayat secretary.

The show was released on May 20.