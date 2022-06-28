Father-to-be Ranbir Kapoor reveals Rishi Kapoor's one advice that stayed with him

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANBIR KAPOOR Ranbir Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor passed away after a two-year-long battle with cancer in April 2020, but left behind memorable moments that live on forever. Recently, his son Ranbir Kapoor took a stroll down memory lane and shared valuable advice given to him by his late father that has stayed with him. "Don't take success to your head and failure to your heart. What I've really understood now after so many years in the industry is do films that appeal to a larger audience," Ranbir recalled his father's advice while taking a part in a rapid-fire game conducted by the film's production house Yash Raj Films.

Apart from work, Ranbir is also in news for his personal life. He is all set to embrace parenthood with Alia Bhatt. The actress on Monday took to Instagram and shared the update on her Instagram handle. Sharing an adorable picture, the 'Kapoor and Sons' actor captioned, "Our baby ..... Coming soon" followed by a heart and sparks emoji.

Earlier in the day, Alia penned a note expressing her gratitude for all the love she received after she announced her pregnancy. "Overwhelmed with all the love. I have tried to read everyone's messages and good wishes and all I want to say is, it truly feels so special to celebrate such a big moment of our lives with all the love and blessings. Thank you to every single one of you," Alia posted.

Alia and Ranbir tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for many years, at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony.

Ranbir is currently busy promoting his upcoming film 'Shamshera', which is helmed by Karan Malhotra. 'Shamshera' is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity. His name is Shamshera (essayed by Ranbir). Produced by Aditya Chopra, 'Shamshera' is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022.

