Rain lashes several parts of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, IMD predicts more showers, thunderstorms

New Delhi:

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad with the IMD predicting more showers and issuing a yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms. Amid rising temperature, the intermittent rainfall provided big relief to the city, which had been experiencing warmer conditions in recent days. As per the latest updates, Safdarjung so far has recorded 9.4 mm of average rainfall against a normal monthly average of 12.6 mm.

March saw higher rainfall in 2023

Last time, the month of March saw higher rainfall in 2023, when the monthly total reached 50.4 mm, highlighting the intensity of the current spell.

(Image Source : IMD)A motorist rides her bike as heavy rains witnessed in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad.

On Friday morning, rainfall was recorded at multiple stations in the national capital, including Safdarjung (8.2 mm), Palam (6.2 mm), Lodhi Road (8.2 mm), Ridge (8.6 mm), and Ayanagar (7.2 mm) till 8 am.

Several other stations such as Pitampura (5.5 mm), Pusa (11.0 mm), Mayur Vihar (3.0 mm), and Janakpuri (12.5 mm) also recorded nota ble rainfalll on Friday.

Similar rainy condition was witnessed on Thursday

A similar rainy condition was witnessed on Thursday when the gusty winds swept the national capital, sending the day temperature dipping sharply, and turning March into the wettest in three years, with an average of 9.4 mm of precipitation.

The maximum temperature settled at 26.8 degrees Celsius, the lowest so far this month. The IMD has issued an orange alert for the city till 11.15 pm on Thursday. According to the weather office, an orange alert stands for "be prepared" for severe weather conditions that could disrupt daily life, including transport and routine activities.

Intermittent rainfall brings relief from sweltering heat

Meanwhile, a persistent cloud cover and intermittent rainfall brought relief to the city, sweltering in warmer conditions for days. Light rainfall was recorded across parts of Delhi also on Wednesday. At Safdarjung, a trace of rainfall was recorded between 8.30 am and 11.30 am. Ayanagar recorded relatively higher rainfall of 0.5 mm till 2.30 pm and 0.7 mm by 5.30 pm.

(Image Source : ANI)Heavy rains witnessed in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad.

Mayur Vihar records 3.0 mm of precipitation

The IMD had earlier predicted "hailstorm and thunderstorm with moderate rainfall and lightning (40–50 kmph gusty winds)" in Delhi, Noida, Dadri, and Greater Noida. The IMD has forecast similar conditions for Friday, with light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds likely to continue over parts of Delhi-NCR.

"Western disturbance is currently positioned over North Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir, which is why the western Himalayan regions are witnessing heavy rainfall.

At the same time, an induced cyclonic circulation over Haryana is leading to rainfall across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab," Mahesh Palawat of Skymet told PTI.

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