Weather update: IMD issues heavy rain alert for Karnataka, Delhi-NCR for next two days, check full forecast

New Delhi:

Parts of Karnataka, Delhi-NCR and several other states witnessed rainfall on Wednesday, bringing a noticeable change in weather conditions along with a dip in temperatures. As per the news agency PTI, high-velocity winds sweeping through Delhi caused power outages and disruptions in many parts of the city. Moreover, the IMD urged residents to remain indoors and avoid vulnerable structures.

Apart from Delhi-NCR, heavy rains also lashed several parts of Bengaluru for the second consecutive evening on Wednesday, with areas such as MG Road, Kalyan Nagar, Horamavu, Ballari Road, Jayanagar, Banashankari, Majestic, Shantinagar, and Koramangala witnessing a hailstorm. With thunderstorms and lightning, the late-evening rain in Bengaluru caused waterlogging and slowed traffic to a crawl, leaving motorists heading home after work frustrated.

Many key stretches that were affected due to heavy rains included Old Madras Road, Pai Layout, Mahadevapura, Allalasandra Main Road, Chokkasandra flyover, Bilekahalli–Arekere Road, Kogilu Road, Binny Mill Road, and Hunasemara Junction Road.

IMD issues heavy rain alert for Karnataka

Amid these developments, the IMD has issued a rain alert for the next two days across most districts of Karnataka as well as other parts of the state. A yellow alert has also been declared, indicating the possibility of heavy rainfall accompanied by adverse weather conditions.

The districts where the yellow alert has been issued include Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Belagavi, Dharwad, Davanagere, Shivamogga, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Mysuru, Bengaluru, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru South, Tumakuru, Mandya, and Chamarajanagar.

IMD predicts rains for elhi for next two days

The IMD has issued a yellow alert in Delhi-NCR for the next two days, forecasting further thunderstorms and rain. The change in weather led to power cuts in several areas of the capital, as high-velocity winds impacted electric grids.

At the Indira Gandhi International Airport, at least 16 flights were diverted to other cities due to bad weather conditions, according to an official. The airport handles more than 1,300 flight movements daily.

The IMD has issued advisory for residents and asked them to stay indoors and avoid standing near windows, electrical poles and power lines. The weather office also cautioned against leaving loose objects unsecured.

Meteorological experts attributed the activity to a western disturbance that induced a cyclonic circulation over South Haryana. "The system is expected to intensify over central Pakistan and adjoining parts of Punjab and Haryana from Thursday, leading to further rainfall over the next two days," Mahesh Palawat, a weather expert, told PTI.

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Delhi-NCR hit by heavy rains and thunderstorms, IMD predicts similar weather over coming days