European leaders demand reopening of Strait of Hormuz, suspension of strikes on energy sector in Middle East

Tehran:

In the wake of energy crisis due to war in the Middle East, European leaders on Friday demanded the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and a moratorium on strikes on water and energy infrastructure in the Middle East as they met in Brussels to grapple with rising energy prices caused by the war. All heads of the 27 European Union nations known collectively as the European Council issued a joint statement on Thursday calling for the stabilisation of energy shipments and "de-escalation and maximum restraint" from warring parties.

"The European Council deplores the loss of civilian life and is closely monitoring the far-reaching impact of the hostilities, including on economic stability," the statement read.

EU leaders ask Iran to stop striking neighbours

During the meeting, the EU leaders also asked Iran to stop striking neighbours across the Persian Gulf, sought international cooperation to prevent any large-scale refugee crises in the Middle East, and said some EU nations are exploring ways "to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz."

Moreover, the European leaders deflected entreaties from US President Donald Trump to send military assets to secure the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for the global flow of oil, gas and fertiliser. However, rising energy prices because of the war and fears in Europe of a new refugee crisis have pushed leaders to make the Middle East a priority at the summit.

"We are very worried about the energy crisis," said Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever ahead of the summit. He said that energy prices were too high before the war, but that the conflict "created another spike."

EU leaders discuss alternative ways to funding Ukraine

Apart from this, the EU leaders also discussed alternative to funding Ukraine after they failed to convince Hungary to stop opposing a massive loan for the cash-strapped and war-torn country.

Amid these developments, the European leaders were deeply critical of the Iranian government, but none have offered immediate help to the US Britain is flat-out refusing to be drawn into the war. France says the fighting would have to die down first.

Europe will not allow itself to be blackmailed, says Austrian Chancellor

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker said that Europe "will not allow itself to be blackmailed" into joining the United States and Israel military campaign in the Middle East. "Europe and Austria as well will not allow itself to be blackmailed," he said ahead of the European Council summit of the leaders of the 27 EU nations. "Intervention in the Strait of Hormuz is not an option for Austria anyway."

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