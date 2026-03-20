Diarrhoea outbreak in Goa: 149 cases detected within a week, water contamination suspected

Panaji:

Over 149 diarrhoea cases have been detected within a week at a residential complex at Dabolim in South Goa district Goa and water contamination is suspected to be the main reason behind the outbreak. The outbreak was reported at the Prabhu Violetta residential complex which has nearly 200 apartments.

Residents lodge police complaint against builder

Residents have lodged a police complaint against the builder, Prabhu Realtors, alleging illegal discharge of untreated sewage within the complex, thereby endangering public health.

The affected persons include children and elderly residents, many of whom complained of vomiting, dehydration and severe abdominal pain, with several requiring hospitalisation, officials said.

149 cases detected within a week

A house-to-house survey conducted by the Cortalim Primary Health Centre (PHC) since March 14 has identified 149 cases, including three cases detected on March 17.

Authorities have collected water samples from various points within the area, including a residential flat, the underground sump supplying tap water, a swimming pool and treated sewage lines used for gardening, amid suspicion that contaminated water may have caused the outbreak, officials said.

The Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) has also carried out an independent inspection and sampling exercise. As a precautionary step, Cortalim PHC medical officer in-charge Dr Tejan Lotlikar on Thursday directed the builder to immediately stop supplying borewell water to residents until test reports are available, citing it as a possible source of contamination.