Dhurandhar 2 crosses Rs 100 crore mark: First or second, which part has bigger opening day? Know here

New Delhi:

The wait for fans was finally over on March 19 as Dhurandhar: The Revenge hit theaters. There was considerable buzz surrounding the film. The public's excitement for Dhurandhar 2 was evident even during the preview shows held a day prior to the release. Now, following its official release yesterday, an immense craze for the film is being witnessed among the audience. Let's take a look at how Dhurandhar 2 performed on its first day.

With this, also know which part among Dhurandhar or Dhurandhar: The Revenge earned more on opening day.

Dhurandhar 2 crosses Rs 100 crore mark

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar: The Revenge had already earned Rs 43 crore from its paid preview shows prior to its official release. Now, following its release, the sequel has achieved a bumper opening at the box office, it has collected Rs 102.55 crore on its first day alone. Consequently, the total collection for Dhurandhar 2 has now reached Rs 145.55 crore.

What was Dhurandhar's first day collection?

It is significant to note that Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been dubbed in 4 languages: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada along with original language release in Hindi. However, the first part was only released in Hindi. Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's film minted Rs 28 crore on day 1.

On the other hand, with just paid previews, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 48 crores. Hence, it is clear that the sequel did not only live up to the expectations but also outlived others.

Dhurandhar 2 storyline

The storyline of Dhurandhar 2 serves as a continuation of the narrative established in Dhurandhar. However, the film opens with a flashback sequence. The second installment delves into Hamza's backstory, specifically the period when he went by the name Jaskirat Singh Rangi. Meanwhile, this time around, the character of Bade Saheb also makes an entry into the film. Bade Saheb was, in fact, the character the fans were most eagerly awaiting.

Dhurandhar 2 cast

Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, features Ranveer Singh as he once again reprises his roles as Hamza and Jaskirat Singh Rangi. This time, the cast, featuring Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and R Madhavan, is joined by several new actors. Prominent among them is Danish Iqbal, who plays a pivotal role in the film.

Also Read: Does Dhurandhar: The Revenge have an Arijit Singh song like Gehra Hua? Know here