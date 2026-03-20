Does Dhurandhar: The Revenge have an Arijit Singh song like Gehra Hua? Know here

New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar 2 has created a sensation at the box office on its opening day today. Fans are thoroughly enjoying this spy action-thriller directed by Aditya Dhar. Coinciding with the film's release yesterday, a new song titled Phir Se has been unveiled. It has been sung by the renowned vocalist Arijit Singh.

Fans are delighted with this new track from Arijit Singh. It is significant to note that Arijit's song Gehra Hua from the first part was also a hit. However, after his retirement post, fans seemed sad that the sequel would not have any song by the singer. But the first day of Dhurandhar release came with a surprise for his fans.

Phir Se Naina song released?

The song Phir Se Naina from Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released yesterday. The track features vocals by Arijit Singh, with music composed by Shashwat Sachdev and lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil. It is a deeply emotional song that captures the bittersweet blend of joy and pain experienced when reuniting with a loved one after a long separation. Arijit's vocals have added an extra layer of beauty to the composition.

Audiences who have already watched the film have offered glowing reactions to the song. Many have taken to YouTube to share their thoughts after listening to the track. One fan wrote, 'Listening to this song brought tears to my eyes.' Another comment read, 'This song is placed at the absolute perfect moment in the film; it moved me to tears.' A fan remarked, 'Arijit has managed to convey the sheer beauty of love even through lyrics steeped in pain.' Another fan noted, 'Looking at Ranveer Singh's expressions, the anguish of separation feels palpable.'

Watch the song here:

The song was recorded before Arijit's retirement

Earlier this year, Arijit Singh had spoken about stepping back from playback singing; however, he had clarified that he had several songs already recorded and ready for release in the near future. In the first installment of the film as well, he sang the song Gehra Hua, which has garnered over 100 million views on YouTube.

The Story of Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a tale of espionage and vengeance. In it, Ranveer Singh portrays the character of a spy named Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who conducts covert operations while posing as Hamza Ali Mazari. The film features Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2, Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Day 1: Ranveer Singh or Pawan Kalyan, who's film earned more?