Dhurandhar 2, Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Day 1: Which film earned more, as per early estimates

New Delhi:

One of the most anticipated films of 2026, Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has finally hit the screens on Thursday, March 19, 2026, coinciding with Ugadi and Gudi Padwa. The sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge witnessed a box office clash with Pawan Kalyan’s Telugu drama Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Let’s take a look at how much Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Ustaad Bhagat Singh collected on their opening day.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge box office collection – Day 1

As per early estimates provided by industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar: The Revenge earned Rs 71.08 crore on its first day, including Rs 43 crore from paid previews held on March 18, 2026. The highest occupancy of 59.5% was recorded in Hindi shows, followed by 48.5% in Telugu shows.

At the time of writing, the total net collection of Dhurandhar: The Revenge is recorded at Rs 114.08 crore.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection – Day 1

Pawan Kalyan's Telugu drama Ustaad Bhagat Singh was released in theatres on Thursday, March 19, 2026. For the unversed, the makers preponed the film’s release date from March 26, 2026, to March 19.

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Ustaad Bhagat Singh earned Rs 20.15 crore on its opening day, with an overall Telugu occupancy of 74.1%. At the time of publishing, Pawan Kalyan and Sreeleela’s film has minted Rs 20.15 crore in India so far.

Notably, the exact box office figures are expected to be updated by March 20, 2026 at 10 am.

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Dhurandhar The Revenge Movie Review: Ranveer Singh's film is a mix of hyper-realism and fantasy