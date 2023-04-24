Watch Citadel on Amazon Prime Video: Know date, who can watch Priyanka Chopra's web series & other details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Watch Citadel on Amazon Prime Video

Watch Citadel on Amazon Prime Video: Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's new web series Citadel is releasing on Prime Video this Friday. The first two episodes of the much-awaited show will be released on April 28, after which new episodes will be released weekly every Friday all through to May 26. This is Priyanka Chopra's first stint as a leading woman in an English web show and her fans are very excited. In Citadel, the actress plays the role of Nadia Singh while Richard Madden steps into the character of Mason Kane.

During Citadel's special screening in India, Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden garnered good reviews from other Bollywood celebrities. Reportedly, the first episode of Citadel perfectly sets the tone for the series with its pitch-perfect mounting of action and establishment of characters as a lot of drama unfolds between the heavy action sequences.

If you are looking forward to watch Priyanka Chopra's new web series Citadel on Prime Video, here's everything you need to know.

Citadel Release Date and Time

Citadel will release on the OTT platform Prime Video on April 29. While the first two episodes will be out this Friday, other episodes will release every Friday. You can watch it online after 12 am on April 28.

Citadel: Who can watch it, cost-per-view

Priyanka Chopra's Citadel is available for all those who have a subscription to Prime Video. It is available to watch for free and has no cost-per-view scenario. You can also download (HD) it online to watch it later.

About Citadel:

As per the show's narrative, the titular independent global spy agency was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. Priyanka and Richard's character remain hidden under cover unaware of their part until one night, when Richard's character is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order.

Mason (Richard) seeks out his former partner, Nadia (Priyanka), and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore.

