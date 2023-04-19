Citadel Premiere: As Priyanka Chopra says 'some men are insecure of my success', fans mock Karan Johar

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Priyanka Chopra and Karan Johar

Citadel Premiere: Priyanka Chopra attended the grand premiere of her upcoming action thriller series 'Citadel' in London. The highly anticipated espionage thriller which is helmed by the famous director duo Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, is gearing up for its grand release by the last week of April. Priyanka, who plays Nadia Singh, revealed that she has achieved pay parity for the first time in her career of 22 years. Priyanka's journey has been an inspiration for millions of people across the globe. From winning the coveted title of Miss World at the age of 18 to putting India on the global map with her acting talent like no other, Priyanka is undoubtedly one name that is synonymous with power and success. However, like many others, she has also dealt with several hurdles, whether it was facing racism abroad or being 'cornered' in Bollywood. Now, ahead of her Citadel release, the actress discussed how some men are insecure of her success.

Speaking to ANI, PeeCee said "I have some incredible men in my life who are not insecure of my success but I also have men in my life who are very insecure of my success..So I think that men have enjoyed the freedom and the pride of being the bread winners or the leaders of the family..it's threatening to their territory when a woman does that or if a woman is more successful or a man is staying at home and woman is going out to work.." Priyanka emphasised on raising sons sans gender-based stereotypes.

"They (men) will feel bad but we have to teach our sons that there is no shame in crying..there is no shame in shedding tears...there is no shame in giving spotlight to your mothers, sisters, girlfriends," she said. The global queen also recalled how her father always supported her mother and never felt insecure about her success. "My dad did it to my mother...She was getting into private practices and he was still in military..My mom started earning more than my father but they saw it as a unit because 'ghar pe hi toh aa raha hai'.. there was no ego," Priyanka beamed with pride.

The actress gave a shout-out to her husband and singer Nick Jonas as well. "Now today when I am walking the red carpet with my husband and he steps aside and gives me centre stage. I feel very proud that I have surrounded myself with people (my father, my husband, my friends and my in-laws) who do not have that insecurity. We as a society need to raise those kind of men who do not feel insecure about such things...sabko successful hone do." Soon after the video went viral, netizens were quick to mock Karan Johar for allegedly corning Priyanka in Bollywood.

About Citadel

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's spy thriller definitely promise an action-packed journey. The first two episodes of the first season will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 28, 2023. After that, one episode will be released every Friday. Created by Josh Appelbaum and Bryan Oh, the series stars Priyanka and Richard as agents Nadia Singh and Mason Kane, respectively. It is backed by Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers' AGBO banner with David Weil. Varun and Samantha will be seen in the Indian adaptation of the series.

