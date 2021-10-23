Tryst With Destiny trailer OUT: Drishyam Films' internationally acclaimed anthology to release on Nov 5

Follow us on Image Source : TRYST WITH DESTINY Tryst With Destiny trailer OUT

Drishyam Films has launched the trailer of 'Tryst With Destiny', the internationally acclaimed anthology which is all set to launch on November 5 on SonyLIV. The trailer has been receiving appreciation from critics and moviegoers alike. The anthology, which deep dives into real-world social issues, was the only Indian film to be a part of the Tribeca Film Festival, 2020. Directed by Prashant Nair, Tryst With Destiny stars Jaideep Ahlawa, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ishwak Singh in pivotal roles.

'Tryst With Destiny' drives through the lanes of real-world - social issues, it explores the life of three sets of characters who come from different backgrounds and social classes. It presents a flavoursome narrative exquisitely packed into a total run-time of 96 minutes. Internationally recognised and lauded by critics, Tryst With Destiny went on to win Best Screen Play at the renowned film festival.

Watch the trailer here:

Speaking about Tryst With Destiny, founder of Drishyam Films Manish Mundra said, "it is an anthology we are incredibly proud of. It delves into the shocking realities of class in modern-day India. SonyLIV offers a bouquet of great content with compelling and entertaining stories, and we are excited to launch the anthology on the platform. With its release, we are certain that the series is set to widen its reach even more, given the vast reach of Sony LIV. We hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it for you."

Ashish Golwalkar, head-content, SonyLIV added, "It is our endeavour to give our audiences fresh and relevant content on our platform and bringing an award-winning anthology series like ‘Tryst With Destiny’ is our step towards that. Narrating stories about Indians and their struggles since India achieved its independence, the anthology series will surely resonate with every Indian. I am positive, just like all our previous releases, this too will be well-appreciated."

Penned by Prashant Nair, Neeraj Pandey and Avani Deshpande, the series also stars Lillete Dubey, Victor Banerjee, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Kani Kusruti, Jaideep Ahlawat, Palomi Ghosh, Amit Sial and Geetanjali Thapa.