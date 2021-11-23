Telugu OTT treat: 'Drushyam 2' on Nov 25; 'Romantic', 'Republic', 'BRO' on Nov 26

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Telugu OTT treat

Telugu OTT audiences are in for three major releases on November 25-26, starting with the much-awaited crime thriller 'Drushyam 2' with Venkatesh Daggubati. The sequel to 'Drushyam', the 2014 remake of the Malayalam movie 'Drishyam' starring Mohanlal, 'Drushyam 2' is slated for a worldwide release on Thursday, November 25, on Prime Video.

As in the original, Venkatesh and Meena will play the lead characters. And like the 2014 movie, this too is a remake of the Malayalam 'Drishyam 2'.

Also lined up for an OTT release is Akash Puri and Ketika Sharma's 'Romantic', which will be streamed on Aha from Friday, November 25. On the same day, Sai Dharam Tej's critically acclaimed movie 'Republic' will premiere on ZEE5.

And 'BRO', which is being billed as a slice-of-life drama featuring Naveen Chandra and Avika Gor, will start streaming on SonyLIV, also on Friday.