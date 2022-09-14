Ahead of Queen Elizabeth's funeral, here are notable moments from life of longest-reigning monarch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEROYALFAMILY Queen Elizabeth

Before she was a queen, she was Elizabeth. A loved daughter, a caring sister and someone who didn't know she'd had to take up the duties of a Queen. The world mourned and tributes poured in after Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II, the world’s longest-reigning monarch and the United Kingdom’s figurehead for seven decades, had passed away at the age of 96. Defining an era for women in politics and leaving behind a lifetime of legacy, her service to the Crown lived through a span of 70 years. Capturing the untold story of this loved, respected and hailed queen of England, 'Becoming Elizabeth' on Lionsgate Play gives viewers an inroad to the teenage years of Queen Elizabeth and how she secured the crown.

Here’s a look at some of the notable moments from the life of Queen Elizabeth:

Young visionary

Queen Elizabeth was always celebrated for her sense of duty and efforts undertaken for the welfare of her citizens. On her 21st birthday, she addressed the nation through radio and shared her vision with the world when she said, “I declare before you that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service and service of our great imperial family to which we all belong.”

Modernized Monarchy

Ahead of her times, Queen Elizabeth worked towards adopting notable revolutions during her reign. She walked with time, embraced the changes with each passing decade and adopted a modernized monarchy which came to be recognised as ‘Elizabethan England’.

70 years of service

In seven decades on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II worked with 15 British prime ministers, from Winston Churchill to Margaret Thatcher, Boris Johnson to Liz Truss. The immeasurable impact of her service over these years was felt by all her subjects as well as was an inspiration to the world.

Her contribution to charities

Throughout her reign as Britain's monarch, Queen Elizabeth II was a tireless and passionate supporter of charities and organizations across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. Her support over the decades to groups that focus on the welfare of women, children and the underprivileged has helped raise funds for nonprofits and has been identified as one of the highest charities done by any monarch.



To know more about the untold story of the world’s longest reigning monarch, tune in to Lionsgate Play to watch Becoming Elizabeth, a gripping, one-of-a-kind historical drama that encapsulates unrevealed facts on the former Queen’s life shedding light from her tumultuous teenage years to her struggles to protect the crown.

