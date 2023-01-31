'One Piece' live-action series set to premiere on Netflix soon; Here’s all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NETFLIX 'One Piece' live-action

In 2023, Netflix will release a live-action adaptation of 'One Piece,' one of the most well-known manga series ever. The show would feature Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy as he can be seen in the iconic pose of the Straw Hats. One Piece live-action adaptation is based on the manga which was created by Eiichiro Oda. Luffy reveals that the Netflix adaptation of the series will release in 2023.

The first season of the series will adopt the East Blue arc and it will begin with Luffy’s journey as a pirate. The official Twitter account of Netflix and One Piece live-action have unveiled the visual teaser, which read, "Adventure is on the horizon! ONE PIECE sets sail in 2023." Variety reports that Iaki Godoy portrays Monkey D. Luffy in the Netflix series, with Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

The main character of 'One Piece' is Luffy, a young guy who sets out on a quest to become the pirate king and locate the fabled 'One Piece' treasure. McKinley Belcher III, Morgan Davies, Aidan Scott, Vincent Regan, Jeff Ward, Craig Fairbrass, Langley Kirkwood, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, Ilia Isorel's Paulino, Chioma Umeala, and Steven Ward are among the additional cast members that had previously been revealed.

According to Netflix, more cast members will be revealed in the future. Toei Animation has created 20 seasons of the 'One Piece' animated series, totaling more than 1,000 episodes, in addition to the manga, which premiered in 1997. In addition, 15 animated movies based on 'One Piece' have already been released.

Meanwhile, the shooting for the series reportedly ended in August 2022 and the first two episodes were confirmed to be finished as of May 2022. While a confirmed date is yet to be announced, fans appeared to be impressed by the visual teaser.

