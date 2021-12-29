Follow us on Image Source : IG/LITTLETHINGS_LOVEEE, TWITTER/SEUNGABR Noah, Elle from Kissing Booth to Dhruv, Kavya from Little Things: 5 couples that stole our hearts

The undeniably strong chemistry and the unending affection shared by some of our favourite couples cemented by pure love has only increased our faith and hope in love and want to have that love. There are some couples that really stand out and become everlasting love stories which we all watch with the full-on emoji-level heart eyes. Prepare yourself to take all the feels as we take a look back to the cutest couples this year.

Dhruv and Kavya from Little Things

These two are hands down the most real modern-day couple on screen and it's almost impossible to ignore the adorable chemistry the two share. The fact that cement their relationship over the years is that they happen to be each other’s best friends above all things. Their mutual love for food is hands down one of the most wholesome things about their bond, watching them head out in the middle of the night or on Sunday mornings to grab a bite satisfies our souls. We’ve seen and been a part of their journey over the span of four episodes where we got to witness their love for each other and now we get to witness them getting married.

Muskaan and Tarasha from Feels Like Ishq

We could absolutely feel the butterflies come to life in Muskaan’s stomach as we see Muskaan falling for Tarasha. When Muskaan meets Tarasha, she is smitten at the sight of her. But by the looks of it initially, we get the idea that Tarasha is way out of Muskaan’s league. But how are we supposed to look away from the chemistry between the two that is eye-catching as they strike a reciprocating friendship? Just when things seem to be going nowhere Tarasha shows up at Muskaan’s doorstep to convey her feelings for Muskaan, which definitely got all of us reminiscing on our first confessions.

Noah and Elle from the Kissing Booth

Will we ever get over Noah and Elle! The power of on-screen romance even broke through to real-life when stars Joey King and Jacob Elordi began dating. Elle happens to fall for her best friend’s brother, Noah and Elle share a forbidden romance. It all begins at the Kissing Booth at the fundraiser where Elle and Noah first express feelings they don't even quite realize they have yet. The part that definitely got all of us was the magic hour scenes near the ocean. How is one supposed to not get weak in the knees when you see Noah and Elle share cute moments at the ocean while the sky lights up with the sparks inside them?

Lara Jean and Peter from To All The Boys: Always and Forever

This precious film captures Lara Jean and Noah as they find themselves in the midst of their senior year of high school preparing for their futures together. Each part of the film has memorable moments that have made fans laugh and cry, from family trips and major milestones to quiet moments shared between soulmates Lara Jean and Peter, there is no shortage of iconic moments. From Noah’s prom-posal to Lara Jean, to Lara Jean’s adorable bowling night date, every time the couple is seen together it feels like someone has sprinkled magic dust on top of them.

Meenakshi and Sundareshwar from Meenakshi Sundareshwar

This film takes us through the journey of Meenakshi and Sundareshwar as they grow in love with each other. The story is that of a young recently married couple who must stand the test of distance at a very early stage in their relationship. But when you see how both Meenakshi and Sundareshwar strive to make things work as they overcome unforeseen obstacles in their journey, it’ll make your heart melt. This is a must-see for all the cute couples in long-distance relationships.

The love triangle between Devi, Ben and Paxton

Never Have I Ever season 2 chronicles a love triangle between Devi, Ben and Paxton. High-school sophomore Devi Vishwakumar makes it clear from the get-go that she’s on the hunt for a “stone-cold hottie”. In the second season, the main focus was on Devi, Paxton and Ben’s love triangle. Paxton realises his feelings for Devi and Devi happens to kiss Ben, but she knows this too, that she can be with only one person so her solution to the same is to date both of them at the same time.