Mission Majnu Teaser: Sidharth Malhotra gets into action mode as undercover agent | WATCH

Mission Majnu Teaser: Sidharth Malhotra gets into full-on action mode in the upcoming Netflix film. It is set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan war of 1971 and how a man on a covert operation on Pakistani soil turned the tide around. Mission Majnu is set to stream on Netflix from January 20, 2023, and all eyes will be on the new pairing of Rashmika Mandanna and Sidharth and how their chemistry world on the screen.

What is Mission Majnu about?

Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the 1970s-set film features Sidharth Malhotra as an Indian intelligence agent, who leads a covert operation on Pakistani soil. He is playing the role of a spy in it. Rashmika is playing his love interest and in one of the scenes, they re seen getting married as per Islamic traditions. Rashmika brings her charm to Mission Majnu teaser and looks effortlessly pretty. We can't blame Sidharth for falling in love with her in the movie.

Mission Majnu trailer is full of action

Sidharth's last outing in the action film Shershaah was loved by the fans. Now, in Mission Majnu, he will be doing action once again. In the teaser, he is even shown performing a daredevil stunt as he jumps out of a moving train. In other scenes as well, he engages in hand-to-hand combat. It also stars Kumud Mishra, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Mir Sarwar and Zakir Hussain. Mission Majnu is a story of valour and courage based on one of India's most important missions.

What Sidharth Malhotra said about Mission Majnu

Sidharth Malhotra, whose last release was the comedy Thank God, said he is looking forward to the release of Mission Majnu. "I'm quite excited about Mission Majnu since it will be my first time playing a spy. It shows India's most thrilling covert mission, which transformed the politics between India and its neighbouring nation in the 1970s. With Netflix on board, I am confident that this incredible narrative will resonate with people all around the world," the actor said.

