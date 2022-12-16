After Avatar 2 release, Barbie and Oppenheimer teasers leaked online | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/FCKNLN Oppenheimer and Barbie movie teasers have been leaked

If movie fans were looking for more reasons to watch James Cameron's Avatar 2, then let us tell you that the teasers of the upcoming films Oppenheimer and Barbie have been attached to it. Several fans even joked that they would be going to watch the Avatar sequel, titled Avatar: The Way of Water, just so they can get the first look at Barbie. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has already raised anticipation. Various promotional posters and Nolan's comment on recreating the nuclear blast scene 'without CGI' have left fans wanting for more. After Avatar 2 release, the teasers of Barbie and Oppenheimer have been leaked online. Both movies will hit the big screens simultaneously in July 2023.

Barbie teaser

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling fronted Barbie teaser opens with a parody of the iconic 2001: A Space Odyssey. Margot Robbie's Barbie character is introduced, followed by Gosling as Ken. Actor-filmmaker Greta Gerwig is directing the movie from a script she co-wrote with her filmmaker partner Noah Baumbach. Robbie is portraying the fashion-forward doll from Mattel in the romantic comedy movie, which also features Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey and America Ferrera. The film promises to be full of music and madness. It will release on July 21, 2023.

Oppenheimer teaser

Christopher Nolan has been making statements about his upcoming film Oppenheimer which has got fans truly excited. The filmmaker has said that no CGI has been used in recreating the nuclear explosion scene in the film. Many film buffs have been wondering how the scene would have been staged and filmed. Now, a teaser of Oppenheimer revealed online showed some of the important characters, including those played by Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr. The teaser shows the grit of J Robert Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy, as he detonates the world's first atomic bomb.

