Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui to Chakrapani, 5 contestants nominated in 1st week of Kangana Ranaut's show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALT BALAJI Lock Upp nominated contestants

Kangana Ranaut's 'Atyaachaari Khel' in her Lock Upp has begun. On Day 1 of LockUpp, the audience got to see the first nominations. All the Kaidi's were asked to nominate two contestants with valid reasons. Kaidi's cited many reasons for their nominations, including that they didn't expect Siddharth to become aggressive. Furthermore, Anjali was labelled a weak candidate and how Kaidi didn't connect with Munawar.

The final nominated Kaidi's for the week are Siddharth Sharma, Anjali Arora, Swami Chakrapani, Shivam Sharma and Munawar Faruqui. Out of all the other Kaidi's, Siddharth had the most charges. Contestants will be nominated every week, and the Kaidi who receives the least public votes will be eliminated from the game.

The show, hosted by Kangana Ranaut has 13 contestants, celebs and people from all walks of life fighting for basic amenities to win the game. On the premiere night, Kangana introduced the contestants on the show and questioned them for different charges for which they are being locked up in her jail. Few names include Nisha Rawal, Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Karanvir Bohra, Babita Phogat.

Here's information about the nominated contestants:

Swami Chakrapani: He is a godman and is being locked up for misleading people by forcing his solutions on them.

Shivam Sharma: He is an influencer and runner up of a youth reality show is accused of being overconfident and never stops talking about his career. He will also be locked up.

Siddharth Sharma: He is a television actor well known for his character in 'Puncch Beat' is also set to join the show.

Anjali Arora: she is a social media influencer with more than 10 million followers is also being jailed.

Munawar Faruqui: He is a Stand Up Comedian who was jailed because of his stand up acts. Munawar has been accused of hurting religious sentiments of many people.

'Lock Upp' streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.