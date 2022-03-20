Lock Upp: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's Chetan Hansraj to enter as wildcard in Kangana Ranaut's show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALT BALAJI Chetan Hansraj has been part of shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Highlights Lock Upp streams on Alt Balaji and MX Player twenty four seven

Recently Siddharth Sharma got evicted from the show

Kangana Ranaut's reality show 'Lock Upp' is all set to witness a new wildcard contestant after the entry of Sara Khan's ex-husband Ali Merchant in the show. In the latest promo dropped by the makers, one of the popular villains of television Chetan Hansraj will be entering as the 15th contestant of the show. "Badass jail mein aane wale hai @chetan_hansraj as the 15th contestant. Kya yahaan bhi banenge yeh villain? Watch tonight’s judgement day episode at 10:30 pm. Play the @lockuppgame now," read the caption of the video shared by the makers.

Take a look:

The video started with Chetan being brought inside a lock up with his hands chained and face covered with black cloth while a voiceover says, "Hero heroine se bhare jail mein kami thi to sirf villain ki. Chetan Hansraj ab hain Lock Upp mein, aur is bad** atyachaari jail mein rehne ke liye, wo khelenge atyachaari khel. Chetan is then seen holding a placard reading, "Inmate- Chetan Hansraj, Charge- villain by choice, In custody from- tonight."

For the unversed, Chetan Hansraj has been part of shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. He was last seen on Mauka-E-Vardaat.

'Lock Upp' is live-streamed on digital platforms MX Player and ALTBalaji. Apart from Ali Mercchant and Sara Khan, Nisha Rawal, Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Kaaranvir Bohra, Anjali Arora, Babita Phogat, Shivam Sharma, Payal Rohatgi, and Saisha are in the show fighting for the basic amenities to win the fearless game.

Recently, Siddharth Sharma became the third contestant to be evicted from Lock Upp after Swami Chakrapani Maharaj and Tehseen Poonawalla.