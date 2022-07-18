Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar questions Janhvi Kapoor about having sex with ex. Actress responds

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @TAKSHIMEHTA Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan

Koffee With Karan 7: Janhvi Kapoor along with Sara Ali Khan recently graced the second episode of Karan Johar's chat show. From making some secret confessions about their own dating life to spilling beans about their co-stars, the two Bollywood best friends indulged in some interesting conversations with host Karan Johar. During the episode, Karan took both Janhvi and Sara by surprise when he mentioned on national television that they both once dated two brothers. However, he also asked about having sex with her ex-boyfriend.

When Karan questioned, Janhvi whether she would have sex with her ex, she replied by saying, "No, can't go backwards."

Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor dated brothers

Karan revealed that the two divas once dated siblings. "I am tracking back to before the pandemic. I don't know the level of your friendship today, but I don't remember there being any. I remember that you both have dated siblings before," Karan said while talking to Sara and Janhvi on the show. ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor dated brothers; are they Veer Pahariya, Shikhar Pahariya? Know about them

Shocked by Karan's statement, both of them asked the host if they were now talking about it in the open. They also asked each other if they knew Karan was going to do this. In no time fans donned the stalker's hat and dug out a few pictures that apparently prove that Sara and Janhvi dated siblings at one point in time. Several of them suggested that the brothers Sara and Janhvi dated were Veer Pahariya and Shikhar Pahariya, the maternal grandsons of Sushil Kumar Shinde, former Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Further, during the show, Janhvi and Sara also shared how they became close friends and that they went on two trips together. On one of their trips, the duo went trekking in Kedarnath where they faced a near-death experience. 'Koffee with Karan Season 7' episode 2 featuring Janhvi and Sara aired on Disney+ Hotstar on July 14.

