Twitter calls Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor's dating confessions in Koffee With Karan 7 'awful'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BOLLYMAGICVYBS Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor's fans left curious after watching the latest episode of 'Koffee With Karan 7'. From making some secret confessions about their own dating life to spilling beans about their co-stars, the two Bollywood best friends indulged in some interesting conversations with host Karan Johar. In the second episode, the ace filmmaker revealed that the two divas once dated two brothers. "I am tracking back to before the pandemic. I don't know the level of your friendship today, but I don't remember there being any. I remember that you both have dated siblings before," Karan said while talking to Sara and Janhvi on the show.

Sara and Janhvi were surprised after Karan revealed details about the actresses' dating life on national television. Sara asked Janhvi if she knew Karan was going to do this, and the latter said she didn't. In no time fans donned the stalker's hat and dug out a few pictures that apparently prove that Sara and Janhvi dated siblings at one point in time. However, many viewers felt the episode was a letdown and labeled it 'awful'. ALSO READ: Karan Johar reveals Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor dated two brothers, netizens find out who; see viral photos

A user wrote, "The second episode cements it, #KoffeeWithKaran has lost it. An hour of senseless tirade of jokes which only Karan understands. It has become so chaotic, everyone speaking at the same time on inside jokes or gossip which viewers cannot understand. It is awful." Another said, "Omg! 15 mins in, it feels like I’m back in college again. Such teenage yapping and laughing! Are they realising they are on a show and not #KaranJohar’s drawing room?"

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor also opened up about their near-death travel misadventures. Bonding over the scenic beauty of Kedarnath, Janhvi and Sara's trip hit a roadblock as they faced two near-death experiences. When Janhvi chose a hike at Bhairavnath over walking a normal path, the duo was faced with an unexpected twist in their adventure. ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7 Ep 2 highlights: Sara-Janhvi reveal dating siblings, Vijay's relationship status

Sara said, "We decided to go to Bhairavnath and there was a normal path for walking. But we thought ourselves to be better. We chose to hike instead. There was an 85 incline of just rocks and Janhvi is like let us just climb this." Though skeptical of climbing the incline, Sara shared that she was afraid of being called a "buzzkill".