Gaslight Twitter Review: Fans call Sara Ali Khan-Vikrant Massey starrer 'phenomenal and impressive'

Gaslight Twitter Review: Sara Ali Khan impressed the audience as differently-abled girl Meesha, Princess of Mayagrah, in this psychological thriller which revolves around the murder of Raja Ratan Singh Gaikwad. Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, this somewhat unsettling but intelligently adapted film is diabolic -- and it glows on all accounts. At the very onset of the narrative, we are given to understand there has been a murder. The question here is not only a whodunit but why and how? How the sustained mystery unfolds is what keeps you glued to your seat.

The prologue transfers us to Mayagarh Palace, the haveli of Ratan Singh Gaikwad, where through a clip of a home video we are shown him celebrating the birthday of his daughter Mishri aka Meesha.Years later, after a freak accident followed by the death of her mother, a wheelchair-bound Meesha (Sara Ali Khan) returns home to reconcile with her father with whom she shared a strained relationship. Strangely, she is welcomed home by her stepmother Rukmini (Chitrangda Singh) and the rest of the household, but Ratan Singh Gaikwad is conspicuous by his absence.

During her stay in the haveli, Meesha experiences strange happenings akin to paranormal activities, and through a campaign of false accusations, fabricated memories, and bland denials, she is projected as emotionally fragile and on the verge of losing her mind. After suffering a series of slowly revealed and subtle attacks from her detractors, Sara Ali Khan portrays the troubled woman Meesha effectively. She conveys the anxiety, fear, and resoluteness of the character convincingly. One look into her eyes and you know what is going on in her mind.

The attractive Vikrant Massey is brilliant as Kapil, the estate manager. Similarly, Chitrandga Singh as Rukmini is intense. Both are scheming and keep you engaged with their effortless histrionics. And fans loved the starrer, especially Sara Ali Khan's acting. A user wrote, "Gaslight is a captivating combination of suspense, thrill, and horror, and Vikrant Massey's performance as a grey dark character was truly intense. Is there anything he can't do in the movies? #GaslightOnHotstar." Another said, "verything is on point in this movie.@SaraAliKhan is phenomenal... My weekend is planned #GaslightOnHotstar #Gaslight#SaraAliKhan."

Gaslight is produced by Ramesh Taurani, Tips Films Ltd and Akshai Puri, 12th Street Entertainment.

(With IANS inputs)

