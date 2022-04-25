Follow us on Image Source : FILE Four More Shots Please to Baked, 5 contemporary Indian series that celebrate the true spirit of friendship

Over the years, the Indian audience has seen a lot of stories with friendship being the central theme, in the form of films and television shows. Even after the boom of the digital era in the country, friendship remains a favourite subject of exploration to date for several filmmakers in the OTT space as well. Thus, check out the list of 5 contemporary Indian series that celebrate the true spirit of friendship in a new light. To understand the true essence of friendship, add these series to your watchlist now!

1. Brochara

‘Brochara’ is a slice-of-life series that sheds light on the bromance between four friends. In this Samarpreet Singh directorial, the quartet, Dhiren, Kanan, Shivashish and Pranay, navigates life, ambitions and relationships together through each other’s unhindered support. The drama series stars Dhruv Sehgal, Amey Wagh, Varun Tewari and Sayandeep Sengupta in the lead roles.

2. Hostel Daze

‘Hostel Daze’ is a comedy-drama miniseries that boasts of Nikhil Vijay, Ahsaas Channa, Shubham Gaur, Adarsh Gourav and Luv Vispute in prominent roles. While its first season was helmed by Raghav Subbu, the second season of Hostel Daze was jointly directed by Amir Musanna and Sangram Naiksatam. The miniseries, which first premiered in 2019, showcases what goes inside an Indian engineering hostel, through the lens of four friends, Jatin, Rupesh, Ankit and Chirag.

3. Four More Shots Please!

The Amazon Prime Video series ‘Four More Shots Please!’ is a rom-com drama that focuses on the lives of four unapologetically flawed women. Headlined by Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, and Maanvi Gagroo, the supporting cast of the series includes Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Neil Bhoopalam, Prateik Babbar and Ankur Rathee, to name a few. The plot of Four More Shots Please! chronicles the journey of Damini, Umang, Anjana and Siddhi as individuals, and as a girl gang, as they help each other overcome various hardships in life.

4. Baked

Helmed by Vishwajoy Mukherjee, Dice Media’s ‘Baked’ stars Pranay Manchanda, Shantanu Anam, Manik Papneja, and Kriti Vij in primary roles. All the seasons of the comedy-drama series are available to stream on Voot Select. The storyline of Baked revolves around the misadventures of three college flatmates, who venture into a midnight food-delivery service to kick off their entrepreneurial journey, but often find themselves in trouble.

5. The Holiday

The MX Player Exclusive ‘The Holiday’ is a drama series that is co-directed by Nishant Goyal and Lakshya Raj Anand. Starring Aashim Gulati, Adah Sharma, Priyank Sharma and Veer Rajwant Singh in the lead roles, this 10-episodic series is set in Mumbai and Mauritius. The Holiday’s story follows four best friends, Armaan, Mehak, Patrick and Kabir, as they jet off to Mauritius for an adventurous holiday-cum-bachelorette party.