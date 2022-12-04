Sunday, December 04, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Ott
  5. Doctor G OTT Release: Ayushmann Khurrana's film locks streaming platform; know when and where to watch

Doctor G OTT Release: Ayushmann Khurrana's film locks streaming platform; know when and where to watch

Doctor G OTT Release: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh's movie has bagged its streaming platform. Know when and where to watch.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Updated on: December 04, 2022 18:17 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana
Image Source : TWITTER/@OTTSANDEEP Doctor G poster featuring Ayushmann Khurrana

Doctor G OTT Release: The Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh starrer was released in the theatres on 14th October this year. Though the movie was not able to impress the audience much, the storyline of the movie was quite different. Doctor G, is about a medico who wants to specialise in orthopaedics but secures admission in gynaecology. The movie also featured Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha in a pivotal roles. We all have seen Ayushman breaking the stereotypes by donning some out-of-the-box characters like a sperm donor in 'Vicky Donor' (2012), a man with erectile dysfunction in 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' (2017) and a youngster coming to terms with his premature baldness in 'Bala'.

Doctor G OTT Release

As shared by the CinemaRare Twitter account, which lists the OTT releases across languages and streaming platforms, 'Doctor G' will be streaming on Netflix India from December 11. 

Doctor G Cast and Crew

Ayushmann Khurrana as Dr. Uday "Guddu" Gupta, a first-year male gynaecologist

Rakul Preet Singh as Dr. Fatima Siddiqui, a gynecologist and Uday's senior
Shefali Shah as Dr. Nandini Srivastav, Head of the Gynaecology Department
Sheeba Chaddha as Shobha Gupta, Uday's mother

Doctor G Story and Trailer

The film follows the struggles of a male doctor who is interested in orthopaedics but instead becomes a gynaecologist, thus leading to chaos. The story revolves around the struggles of a male gynaecologist with the current society, and how women still get uncomfortable dealing with a male gynaecologist. The one character written with depth and lucidity throughout is Uday’s (Ayushmann Khurrana) lively widowed mother played by the formidable Sheeba Chadha who, in this film, tops even the diffident yet ultimately rock-solid Mom.

The movie grossed ₹25.45 crores in India and ₹40.71 crores globally against its ₹35 crores production budget. Despite being a low-budget film, no doubt the box office performance of 'Doctor G' is not too well, but it's also not a box office failure.

Watch the trailer here:

Related Stories
Doctor G Review & Twitter Reaction: Ayushmann Khurrana's 'funny' film gets a thumbs up from netizens

Doctor G Review & Twitter Reaction: Ayushmann Khurrana's 'funny' film gets a thumbs up from netizens

Doctor G Box Office Collections Day 1: Ayushmann's film crushes Parineeti's Code Name Tiranga

Doctor G Box Office Collections Day 1: Ayushmann's film crushes Parineeti's Code Name Tiranga

Doctor G Box Office: Ayushmann's comedy film laps up audience on Day 2, headed for good 1st weekend

Doctor G Box Office: Ayushmann's comedy film laps up audience on Day 2, headed for good 1st weekend

Doctor G Box Office Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana's film struggles as Kantara catches up

Doctor G Box Office Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana's film struggles as Kantara catches up

 

 

Also Read: Shark Tank India season 2: Know when and where to watch Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal's reality show

Also Read: OTT Movies and Web series this weekend (Dec 2): Freddy, Qala, India Lockdown, Goodbye and others

 

Latest Web Series News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Ott Section

Top News

Latest News