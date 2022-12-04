Shark Tank India season 2: Know when and where to watch Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal's reality show

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MI1760548 Shark Tank India season 2 judges

Shark Tank India season 2: India's one of the most successful and the first business reality show is all set to entertain us with its second installment. On Sunday, the makers of the show dropped its latest promo leaving fans excited about the upcoming season. The schedule will continue to follow the same concept as it did in the previous season, with some adjustments to set the new reality television. It would result in additional investments, deals, and offers being made available to business owners in India.

In the promo, a concerned mother asks her son to get a job or else he will end up being a gardener. The gardener, who is busy at work nearby, hears the same and sarcastically pulls them up by sharing his revenue numbers. He leaves them shocked as he shares how the gardening business is now close to about Rs 2000 crore. The same man is then seen on the floors of Shark Tank India as he pitches his model in front of the star entrepreneurs.

Watch the promo here:

When and where to watch Shark Tank India season 2

Shark Tank India Season 2 will start from 2nd January 2023, Mon-Fri at 10:00 PM only on Sony TV and SonyLIV.

The 'Sharks' this season

Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com - People Group)

Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt)

Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals)

Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics)

Peyush Bansal (Founder & CEO of Lenskart.com),

Amit Jain CEO and Co-founder - CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com.

Shark Tank India season 2 show timing

The second season of Shark Tank India will be shown on the Sony Television channel from Monday to Friday at 9 p.m. The show will take up the time slot formerly occupied by the Prime Time programs such as Kaun Banega Crorepati or the Family Show.

Talking about the changes in Sharks, Ashneer Grover (previously MD and Co-Founder at BharatPe) is replaced by Amit Jain. He is the CEO of CarDekho.com. The second season of the show will be hosted by stand-up comedian Rahul Dua, who will add a tickle to the complex business discussions.

