OTT Movies and Web series releasing this weekend (Dec 2): Freddy, India Lockdown, Goodbye and others

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE OTT Movies and Web series releasing this weekend (Dec 2)

OTT Movies and Web series releasing this weekend (Dec 2): The first week of December has a lot of content to watch online from crime thrillers, romance, dramas, Christmas romantic movies and others. In theatres, Ayushman Khurrana's An Action Hero will keep the cinema halls Housefull and the OTT world is set to witness films like Kartik Aaryan starrer Freddy, Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Goodbye, Babil Khan's debut film Qala and others. On the other hand, web series like Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor's Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan S4 is also available to watch on platforms like Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar, Prime Video, Voot Select, Lionsgate Play, Zee5, Sony LIV and others.

So, make time for exciting OTT movies and web series releasing this weekend and sit for a movie marathon with your friends and family. Check out what is releasing this weekend here-

Freddy

Kartik Aaryan starrer Freddy has been making a lot of noise on social media lately. From Kartik gaining 14 kilos for the role to intriguing trailer, the film is already on everyone's watchlist. Freddy is about the journey of Dr Freddy Ginwala, a shy, lonely and socially awkward person who loves playing with his miniature planes and the only friend he has is his pet turtle Hardy. Filled with unusual twists, turns and chaos of emotions, Freddy will keep the audiences at the edge of their seats. It also stars Alaya F.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date – December 2, 2022

Directed by: Shashanka Ghosh

Language: Hindi

India Lockdown

India Lockdown is another movie showcasing the gritty reality of society. The movie throws light on all the people affected during the initial phase of the Covid-19 pandemic in India. It stars Prateik Babbar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra, Sai Tamhankar, and Prakash Belawadi in important roles. The film has been screened at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and received a good response. The film also highlights how many became jobless, the issue of migrant workers while going back to their native places, and sex workers deprived of their source of income.

OTT Platform: ZEE5

Release Date – December 2, 2022

Directed by: Madhur Bhandarkar

Language: Hindi

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan S4

Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor are back with the fourth season of their popular show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. The show has over the years gained a cult status among Indian youth. This time, the show follows Manik and Nandini's journey after they promise "forever" to one another. The central conflict of this season's narrative is how the couple helms their way through love, the challenges of a frayed relationship and the many moods that come with being young and driven.

The new season also stars Kishwer Merchant, Ayaaz Khan and Mehul Nissar, Aayush Shokeen, Sagar Parekh, Jaanya Khandpur and Palash Tiwari in supporting roles, creating more intrigue and drama.

OTT Platform: Voot

Release Date – December 2, 2022

Produced by: Neeraj Dhingra Swati Saha Kamaal R Khan

Language: Hindi

Goodbye

Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna's film Goodbye is available to watch on OTT after making an impact at the box office. The film is about the dysfunctional Bhalla family, also starring Neetu Kapoor, Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta, Shivin Narang, Shayank Shukla, newcomer Abhishekh Khan and Arun Bali. It is a story that touches every emotional chord in your heart and makes you realise the importance of your loved ones along with the downturns of life.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – December 2, 2022

Directed by: Vikas Bahl

Language: Hindi

Qala

Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut film Qala released on Netflix. The film is a psychological drama, also starring Triptii Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, Amit Sial, Neer Raao, Avinash Raj Sharma and Ashish Singh in the lead roles. Set in the late 1930s and early 1940s, 'Qala' is the story of an eponymous young playback singer's tragic past and the ways in which it catches up with her, causing her to unravel at the peak of her hard-won success. But the beginning and end of her spiral is her relationship with her mother, the pathology of her upbringing and the neurosis it leads to.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – December 1, 2022

Directed by: Anvitaa Dutt

Language: Hindi

Monster (Malayalam)

Mohanlal starrer Malayalam action thriller Monster released on OTT. The film shows the superstar in an all-new avatar as a Sikh cop. The official plot of the story reads, "During the course of a day, he is chauffeured around by Bhamini (Honey Rose) and barges into her family’s life during her wedding anniversary. Lucky’s arrival, however, leaves the family with a tragic incident and Bhamini is held responsible for it." The film also stars Honey Rose, Sudev Nair, Siddique, K.B. and Lakshmi Machu.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date – December 2, 2022

Directed by: Vysakh

Language: Malayalam

Ace and the Christmas Miracle

This quirky holiday comedy means fun for every member of the family! It's Christmas time and after having her "Happily Ever After" wrecked by an unfair divorce, Amanda (Brande Roderick) must come up with a plan to secure her 10-year-old son Daniel's future before it's too late. During the Annual California Wine Country Christmas Derby, Amanda meets two misfits, down on their luck, to execute her plan. With the help of a talking Horse named Ace and his racehorse friends, Amanda finds her way to the miracle she never expected.

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Release Date – December 2, 2022

Directed by: Asif Akbar

Language: English

Love Today

Tamil film 'Love Today' emerged a superhit after its released in theatres on November 4. The director then took to Twitter to say that he was dedicating this film to the girl who had left him. The film is inspired by his short film Appa(a) Lock and stars Pradeep Ranganathan and Ivana in the lead roles.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – December 2, 2022

Directed by: Pradeep Ranganathan

Language: Tamil

Happy Binge-Watching!

DON'T MISS

BTS Monuments Beyond the Star: Watch unseen stories of Jin, Suga, JHope, RM, Jimin, V & Jungkook

New Web Series on OTT in December 2022: What to watch on Netflix, Prime Video & Hotstar this month

Top 5 spy thriller series to watch on OTT this week: Mukhbir, Bard of Blood & others

Latest Web Series News