Disney + drops major Marvel series due to budget concerns

Bad news for Marvel fans! The production house tied up with Disney + for the most popular series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law won't go further with another season due to major budget constraints. In her appearance at the Twitch gameshow Codenames Live hosted by NerdInconnect, the female lead of the series Tatiana Maslany was asked if there would be a second season of the series. She replied, "I don't think so. I think we blew our budget, and Disney was like No Thanks!".

The writer of the series Jessica Gao had earlier speculated and hinted at having another season of the series. But now with the lead of the show revealing such dissapointing news, the uncertainity about the show might be certainly true.

She-Hulk Attorney at Law is a miniseries which is based on Marvel Comics which featured the character She-Hulk. The series stars Tatiana Maslany in the titular role, Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga, Mark Wong, Josh Segarra, Mark Linn-Baker, Tim Roth, Megan Thee Stallion, Benedict Wong and Jon Bass among others.

For the unversed, the show ran for nine episodes and the show received visibly good reviews and effects. She-Hulk actress made less than 0.5% of the $225 million budget. Marvel's TV show, called She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, premiered on Disney+ on August 18, 2022. It was Tatiana Maslany's first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing Jennifer Walters.

