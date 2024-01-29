Filmfare Awards 2024: Fans break barricade to meet Kartik Aaryan | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan

There are few actors in Bollywood whose first film makes success and catapults them to stardom within no time. Kartik Aaryan happens to be one of them. A video of a fan breaking the barricade to meet the actor at the Filmfare Awards is now going viral on social media. In the video, Kartik Aaryan is seen greeting each and everyone, but when he goes near the barricade to fans.

Kartik Aaryan was exuding swag with his cool look in a black outfit accessorised with a silver embellished jacket. Fans took to social media to express their views and concerns regarding this clip.One user said, "The craze for Kartik Aaryan'. Another user said, "When it's Kartik, fans gotta lose control". "Fan-made SUPERSTAR's Fans lost control hope they're all fine", a third user said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in an upcoming project titled Chandu Champion. The film follows the story of a sportsman named Murlikant Petkar. Directed by Kabir Khan, this is the first time Kartik Aaryan is collaborating with the filmmaker. The film is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. On Republic Day, the actor shared a new look of him from Chandu Champion and he was seen sporting a uniform.

Apart from Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan has Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in his kitty. He was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, alongside Kiara Advani. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film performed well at the box office.

