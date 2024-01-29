Filmfare Awards 2024: Animal, 12th Fail dominate 69th Filmfare Awards, see full winners list here

The 69th Filmfare Awards was a successful event for films like 12th Fail and Animal. These films won the Filmfare Awards 2024 in several categories. Where Alia and Ranbir won the Best Actor Award. 12th Fail won the Best Film and Best Director awards. Read further to know who won what at the Filmfare Awards 2024.
Filmfare Awards 2024 full winners list
BEST FILM
12th Fail
BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE (MALE)
Ranbir Kapoor - Animal
BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE (FEMALE)
Alia Bhatt - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
BEST DIRECTOR
Vidhu Vinod Chopra - 12th Fail
BEST ACTOR CRITICS’
Vikrant Massey - 12th Fail
BEST ACTRESS CRITICS’
Rani Mukerji - Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway
Shefali Shah - Three Of Us
BEST FILM CRITICS’
Devashish Makhija - Joram
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (MALE)
Vicky Kaushal - Dunki
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (FEMALE)
Shabana Azmi - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
BEST LYRICS
Amitabh Bhattacharya - Tere Vaaste - Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
BEST MUSIC ALBUM
Animal - Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Manan Bhardwaj, Shreyas Puranik, Jaani, Bhupinder Babbal, Ashim Kemson, Harshwardhan Rameshwar, Gurinder Seagal
BEST PLAYBACK SINGER (MALE)
Bhupinder Babbal - Arjan Vailly - Animal
BEST PLAYBACK SINGER (FEMALE)
Shilpa Rao - Besharam Rang - Pathaan
BEST STORY
Amit Rai - OMG 2
Devashish Makhija - Joram
BEST SCREENPLAY
Vidhu Vinod Chopra - 12th Fail
BEST DIALOGUE
Ishita Moitra - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
BEST BACKGROUND SCORE
Ketan Sodha - Sam Bahadur
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Avinash Arun Dhaware ISC - Three Of Us
Best Choreography
Ganesh Acharya for What Jhumka
Best Editing
12th Fail
Best Special Effects (Visual)
Jawan
Best Action Sequences
Jawan
