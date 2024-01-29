Filmfare Awards 2024: Animal, 12th Fail dominate 69th Filmfare Awards, see full winners list here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Filmfare Awards 2024: See full winners list here

The 69th Filmfare Awards was a successful event for films like 12th Fail and Animal. These films won the Filmfare Awards 2024 in several categories. Where Alia and Ranbir won the Best Actor Award. 12th Fail won the Best Film and Best Director awards. Read further to know who won what at the Filmfare Awards 2024.

Filmfare Awards 2024 full winners list

BEST FILM

12th Fail

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE (MALE)

Ranbir Kapoor - Animal

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE (FEMALE)

Alia Bhatt - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

BEST DIRECTOR

Vidhu Vinod Chopra - 12th Fail

BEST ACTOR CRITICS’

Vikrant Massey - 12th Fail

BEST ACTRESS CRITICS’

Rani Mukerji - Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway

Shefali Shah - Three Of Us

BEST FILM CRITICS’

Devashish Makhija - Joram

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (MALE)

Vicky Kaushal - Dunki

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (FEMALE)

Shabana Azmi - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

BEST LYRICS

Amitabh Bhattacharya - Tere Vaaste - Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

BEST MUSIC ALBUM

Animal - Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Manan Bhardwaj, Shreyas Puranik, Jaani, Bhupinder Babbal, Ashim Kemson, Harshwardhan Rameshwar, Gurinder Seagal

BEST PLAYBACK SINGER (MALE)

Bhupinder Babbal - Arjan Vailly - Animal

BEST PLAYBACK SINGER (FEMALE)

Shilpa Rao - Besharam Rang - Pathaan

BEST STORY

Amit Rai - OMG 2

Devashish Makhija - Joram

BEST SCREENPLAY

Vidhu Vinod Chopra - 12th Fail

BEST DIALOGUE

Ishita Moitra - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

BEST BACKGROUND SCORE

Ketan Sodha - Sam Bahadur

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Avinash Arun Dhaware ISC - Three Of Us

Best Choreography

Ganesh Acharya for What Jhumka

Best Editing

12th Fail

Best Special Effects (Visual)

Jawan

Best Action Sequences

Jawan

