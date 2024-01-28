Filmfare Technical Awards 2024 announced, check full list here

Follow us on Image Source : FILMFARE Filmfare Technical Awards 2024 announced, see list

The 69th Filmfare Awards has started, Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in a black gown as she was spotted on the red carpet. Host Aparshakti Khurrana and Karishma Tanna arrived at the curtain-raiser event. While Karishma Tanna looked beautiful in a white gown, Aparshakti Khurana was complementing her in an all-black look. Apart from them, Karan Johar, Ruhi Singh, Nehal, and Mansi Parekh also added charm with their looks on the red carpet of the show.

It is noteworthy that the Technical Awards of the 69th Filmfare Awards 2024 have been announced. So, let's have a look at which films have bagged the Filmfare Technical Awards 2024.

Ganesh Acharya won the Best Choreography Award for his work on the song 'What Jhumka' from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.

Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail won the Filmfare Award for Best Editing.

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan was chosen as the winner of Best Special Effects (Visual) and Best Action.

The Filmfare Award for Best Background Score was bagged by Harshavardhan Rameshwar for Animal at the 69th Filmfare Awards.

Both, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur received the award for Best Sound Design.

The Filmfare Award for Best Production Design was won by Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray for Sam Bahadur.

The Filmfare Award for Best Costume Design was also won by Sachin Lovelekar, Divvya Gambhir, and Nidhhi Gambhir for Sam Bahadur.

Avinash Arun Dhaware bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Cinematography for Shefali Shah and Jaideep Alhawat starrer Three Of Us at the 69th Filmfare Awards.

