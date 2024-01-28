Is THIS Bollywood actor going to feature in Teja Sajja's Jai Hanuman? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Is THIS Bollywood actor set to feature in Jai Hanuman?

Teja Sajja starrer 'HanuMan' is getting a very good response from Tamil-Telugu as well as Hindi audiences. Released on January 12, the film has earned Rs 164 crore in 16 days in India. It has been directed by Prashant Varma. Seeing the success of HanuMan, Varma has announced its sequel 'Jai Hanuman'. But it is being said that Teja Sajja will not be there in the sequel. For the second film, Prashant has started looking for a new face.

Prashanth Varma fixes meeting with Bollywood actor

If reports are to be believed then Prashant Verma has fixed a meeting with Padmavat actor Ranveer Singh. According to the report of 123 Telugu, Prashant has fixed the time to meet Singh next week. However, it is not clear whether the two are meeting for Jai Hanuman or for some other new project.

Moreover, the budget of 'Jai Hanuman' is going to be bigger than that of Teja Sajja's film. Prashant claimed in an interview that he wants to make Jai Hanuman with a budget of Rs 1,000 crore. Verma has already made it for Rs 250 crores overseas with Sajja starrer. With this, Prashant has become a star director overnight. Now even big actors from all corners of the nation would want to work with him. And, if Prashant and Ranveer come together for a film, then it will prove to be a big treat for the audience.

Jai Hanuman is in works!

Prashant Verma had announced Jai Hanuman on Ram Temple consecration day. He shared the news on his X account along with his picture with the sequel's script and the poster of Jai Hanuman. "With gratitude for the immense love and support showered upon HanuMan from audiences across the globe, I stand at the threshold of a new journey by making a promise to myself! Jai Hanuman Pre-Production Begins on the auspicious day of Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha," wrote Varma.

Also Read- Fighter Box Office Collection Day 3: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone film set to surpass Rs 100 crore